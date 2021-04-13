For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology.

The following 17 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

With Mother's Day less than a month away, now is the time to shop for Mother's Day gifts. We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this Mother's Day beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for all moms. These beauty tools make the perfect gift to your mother, mother in law, and new moms this Mother's Day.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools of 2021 to improve your skincare routine ahead.

Sephora Collection PRO 6-Piece Brush Set Sephora Sephora Collection PRO 6-Piece Brush Set You don't have to be a makeup artist to own a 6-piece makeup set. This one is complete with all the essential makeup brushes so you can look your best no matter where you're going. $85 AT SEPHORA ($150 VALUE) Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume! $44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Amazon Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies Protect your hair while getting a firm hold with these Slip Silk Srunchies. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Amazon Linduray Skincare Derma Roller If you go to a salon for microneedling, this derma roller can save you a lot of cash. This beauty tool is designed to help repair skin damaged by acne and some Amazon reviewers say it works wonders on their skin overnight. $10 AMAZON Buy now

Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device Nordstrom Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device The beauty industry is constantly innovating to create amazing skin care products and this FDA-cleared facial device is one of them. It uses a nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, activating skin-firming collagen and elastin when collagen production slows down. Shoppers who have reviewed the product say it leaves their skin fresher, tighter and less puffy. $495 AT NEIMAN MARCUS BUY NOW

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha Sephora Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about. $18 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush This Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush is a favorite among all the beauty devices. The vibrating brush gives you a facial massage as it cleanses, firms, and lifts your skin. It will instantly improve your beauty routine no matter what your skin type is and can be used while you're in the shower or bath. $139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169) BUY NOW

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- It firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dillard's Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day. $435 AT DILLARD'S BUY NOW

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the facial contour and neck in an upward motion. $325 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool Amazon Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3-in-1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade stone facial roller which many believe can increase blood circulation, reduce tension in your facial muscles, puffiness and dark circles. $18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. This steamer is $25 with the coupon applied, while supplies last! $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Skin Gym High Frequency Wand Revolve Skin Gym High Frequency Wand Be your own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria for a facial treatment that nips breakouts in the bud. It's a one of those skincare tools that you'll be glad you have at home. $95 AT REVOLVE BUY NOW

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, this is the time to finally add to cart. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. This purchase includes Dyson-designed 1.4" Round brush and Dyson-designed Detangling comb. $399 AT DYSON ($465 VALUE) Buy Now

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 AT SEPHORA BUY NOW

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have! This beautyblender tool provides a smooth blend to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

25 Best Perfumes for Mother's Day -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on NuFace Devices

Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique & More

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

SkinStore Anniversary Sale -- Save Up to 50% Off

Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

Best Amazon Gifts for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lepore & More

The Best Skincare for Men