The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage: Get up to 75% Off American Tourister, Samsonite and More
Summer vacation season is upon us, with 4th of July travel just around the corner. Take advantage of these current Amazon deals to ensure you can travel in style while also staying on budget. Whether you're exploring across the United States or taking off for international travel, you'll want luggage that is built for any journey. This week, Amazon has incredible luggage deals on suitcase sets and stand-alone bags from shopper-loved brands. It's the perfect time to make the most of some great discounts before summer really gets into full swing.
When you think of wheeled luggage bags and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked baggage and carry-on can be stylish, as well as durable, while still meeting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements.
If you need help finding carry-on luggage or a suitcase set, we've done the research so you have one less thing to worry about this summer. From expandable softside luggage bags to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.
Ahead of Prime Day, shop all Amazon's best luggage deals, including new arrivals on suitcases and luggage sets for your next work trip or summertime adventure.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals to Shop Now
Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for any trip. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on.
The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.
Save $70+ on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This Samsonite Freeform luggage bag has ultra-light yet ultra-strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel.
Keep your personal information and items safe with the TSA Lock that comes with this Coolife Aluminium Frame Suitcase.
Built with durable scratch-resistant exterior, Amazon's spacious suitcase is great for air travel, road trips, or business.
Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets
Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials.
This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips.
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.
Travel smarter with this 3 Piece Expandable Luggage set. With 360° design wheels, you will be able to maneuver through any tight space.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
