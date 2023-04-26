Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets: Get up to 64% Off Rockland, Samsonite, American Tourister and More

By Wesley Horvath
Luggage Deals on Amazon
American Tourister

Spring travel is in full swing, which means you're probably looking for the best luggage deals for your upcoming vacations. When you think of wheeled luggage and other travel gear, you probably imagine a drab duffel bag or your old rolling suitcase that has been overworked for the last several years. However, your checked baggage and carry-on luggage can be stylish as well as durable. If you need help finding a carry-on or suitcase set for spring and summer travels, Amazon has a plethora of options that are all deeply discounted right now. 

In terms of finding the best luggage sets, we've done the research for you so you have one less thing to worry about this spring. Softside luggage sets are a great expandable option for your upcoming trips. Whereas, hardside luggage sets can help secure everything on your packing list when it goes through baggage claim. Of course, TSA-approved locking systems are always a plus on any type of suitcase design.

Whether you have travel plans this spring or are beginning to prepare for your summer family vacations, these travel bags will make the packing process a smooth one. Ahead, shop Amazon's best luggage deals on suitcases and sets from top-rated brands, including Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister, Kenneth Cole and more.

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets

Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
This best-selling Rockland 4-piece expandable luggage set includes a carry-on upright, 24-inch upright, 28-inch upright and tote with compartments for all of your travel essentials. 

$219$109
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Amazon
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$190$170
WITH COUPON
American Tourister Fieldbrook Softside 4-Piece Set
Amazon
This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

$190$80
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$97
Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds 2-Piece Lightweight Luggage Set
Amazon
No matter where you go or who you're traveling with, with this luggage set, you'll be prepared for any trip. 

$200$139
BEOW 4-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
This one luggage set is enough for all of your family travel. This 4-piece set includes 2 carry-on sized bags featuring TSA locks, durable ABS material, 360 degree spinner wheels and even a two-year warranty. 

$210$170
WITH COUPON
Samsonite Centric Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Amazon
The Samsonite Centric luggage set comes with a 20" Carry On and 24"/28" Spinners to maximize your packing space for longer trips. 

$347$315
Showkoo Luggage Set
Amazon
This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.

$190$170
WITH COUPON
Kensie Hudson Softside 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Amazon
If you're looking for a sturdy luggage set that you can glide through the airport, then this suitcase set by Kensie might be perfect for you. Each bag has 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can move your bags in any direction. 

$215$194
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Amazon
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$180$150
WITH COUPON
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. This wheeled luggage set featured top and side padding to ensure all your items are safe. Plus, this American Tourister product comes with a 10-year limited warranty to give you some extra peace of mind.

$330$250
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag. 

$80$48

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

