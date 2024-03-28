Galaxy AI is here! Now that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been officially released, sales have begun and so have some pretty stellar deals, especially at Amazon. Featuring big, AI-powered advancements, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones officially went on sale on Wednesday, January 31 and featured many upgrades from the S23 models.

For anyone looking to get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series without trading in an existing smartphone or going with a carrier offer, Amazon is offering some of the best deals right now. So whether you're looking for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus,or the S24 model, Amazon has deals on the newest Samsung Galaxy phones.

Amazon is also offering a storage upgrade with orders, so don't miss out on what is essentially free money.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an ultra-durable titanium frame and a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The new 5,000mAh battery offers longer life and also now has a quick charging features that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Jump seamlessly between apps without the wait and see content in high quality with Samsung's fastest processor yet. $860 $810 Shop Now

All three phones in the S24 range usher in the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. From type-less Google searching to live voice translating, organized note-taking and easy image editing, artificial intelligence takes the limelight on these new devices.

Samsung has collaborated with Google on the Galaxy S24 series to introduce optimized AI search capabilities with the exciting new Circle to Search, marking a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut the intuitive, gesture-driven tool. Just hold the home button and you'll be able to circle, highlight, or tap anything on the screen to get search results — like the name of the restaurant in the background of someone's photo in Instagram.

You can also speak foreign languages on the spot with Live Translate and experience convenient communication with near real-time voice translations — right through your Samsung Phone app.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

