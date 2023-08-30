Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Now on Dyson, Shark, LG and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vacuum Sale
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:22 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

With fall on the way, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models to shop now.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners at Amazon's Labor Day Sale. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Labor Day deals you can shop. The retailer is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From LG to Dyson, Bissell and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon's Labor Day Sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.

$470 $369

Shop Now

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal. 

$260 $200

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $698

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230 $180

Shop Now

Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

This Shark vacuum fuses two cyclonic air streams for powerful suction and long-lasting motor life. Perfect for homes, cars, and dorm rooms, it includes a versatile floor nozzle for quick bare-floor cleanups, two deep-cleaning attachments, and a convenient storage dock. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750 $620

Shop Now

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

with coupon

$250 $140

Shop Now

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Amazon

Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum

Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places. 

$366 $243

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $141

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: