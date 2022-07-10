Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with a 'Black Friday in July' Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 13, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.

Best Buy has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more.

We've found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day TV deals from Best Buy.

Best LG TV Deals

Best Samsung TV Deals

Best Sony TV Deals

Best Toshiba TV Deals

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device. $200 $140 Buy Now

