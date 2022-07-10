The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals At Best Buy Right Now: Sony, LG, Samsung and More
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with a 'Black Friday in July' Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 13, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.
Best Buy has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more.
We've found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.
Ahead, shop the best Prime Day TV deals from Best Buy.
Best LG TV Deals
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit.
You can also find OLED TVs for medium-sized rooms and spaces at a discount, just like this 55" TV from LG.
Best Samsung TV Deals
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
This 4K smart UHD TV uses an AI system to continuously transform your entertainment experience. This Samsung TV features 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, which means you get to experience theater-quality screen time without having to leave your living room. It also has low lag rates and minimized blur.
With 8.3 million specially designed self lit pixels inside the screen, this picture is intensely cinematic.
Best Sony TV Deals
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also save up to $200 on a Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you bundle it with this 4K TV.
Thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1, you get to experience crisp and clear images every time you turn on this Sony smart TV.
Best Toshiba TV Deals
Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
