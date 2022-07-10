Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals At Best Buy Right Now: Sony, LG, Samsung and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals
Best Buy

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with a 'Black Friday in July' Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 13, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals. 

Best Buy has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. 

We've found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day TV deals from Best Buy. 

Best LG TV Deals

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit. 

$1,500$1,275
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

You can also find OLED TVs for medium-sized rooms and spaces at a discount, just like this 55" TV from LG.

$1,300$1,100

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,200$1,000
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This 4K smart UHD TV uses an AI system to continuously transform your entertainment experience. This Samsung TV features 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, which means you get to experience theater-quality screen time without having to leave your living room. It also has low lag rates and minimized blur.

$2,700$2,400
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million specially designed self lit pixels inside the screen, this picture is intensely cinematic.

$3,000$2,600

Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Sony 65" classBRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.

$2,500$2,000
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 55" Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free. 

$1,700$1,000
Sony 83" A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 83" Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 83" A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also save up to $200 on a Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you bundle it with this 4K TV.

$6,000$5,500
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1, you get to experience crisp and clear images every time you turn on this Sony smart TV.

$1,000$900

Best Toshiba TV Deals

Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa

Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.

$800$400
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba 32-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

$200$140

