For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all the beauty technology.

The following 10 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect Christmas gift for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tool holiday gifts, ahead.

High Frequency Wand Skin Gym Revolve High Frequency Wand Skin Gym She can be her own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria and nips breakouts in the bud. $95 at Revolve

Red Supersonic Hair Dryer & Travel Case Set Dyson Nordstrom Red Supersonic Hair Dryer & Travel Case Set Dyson This lightweight dryer has a super powerful motor, so hair goes from damp to “done!” in a flash. $399 at Nordstrom

Your Place or Mine? Five-Piece Travel Brush Collection Marc Jacobs Sephora Your Place or Mine? Five-Piece Travel Brush Collection Marc Jacobs Perfect for those on the go, this five-piece kit covers all the brush basics (powder, foundation, eyeshadow and more) in a convenient, purse-friendly size. REGULARLY $135 (A $175 VALUE) $79 at Sephora

DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dr. Dennis Gross Dillard's DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Dr. Dennis Gross Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day. $435 at Dillard's

Gold Sculpting Bar Jillian Dempsey Sephora Gold Sculpting Bar Jillian Dempsey Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 at Sephora

Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device Clarisonic Sephora Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device Clarisonic Take off the remains of the day with this waterproof skin-cleansing brush that relies on sonic waves to get the face six times cleaner than using hands alone. $169 at Sephora

Rose Quartz Gua Sha Skin Gym Ulta Rose Quartz Gua Sha Skin Gym Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about. $32 at Ulta

Electrical Facial Device Ziip Beauty Nordstrom Electrical Facial Device Ziip Beauty This FDA-cleared device uses nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, leading to the production of skin-firming collagen and elastin. $495 at Neiman Marcus

Classic 1-inch Styler GHD Nordstrom Classic 1-inch Styler GHD This iron’s rounded barrel can create curls, waves or pin-straight styles. Plus, it seals the hair cuticle for maximum shine and moisture retention. $149 at Nordstrom

The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials Beautyblender Sephora The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials Beautyblender Every makeup artist we know has at least one Beautyblender in his or her arsenal. You’ll get four of the miracle makeup sponges in this set, along with four Blendercleansers to keep them in tip-top shape. A $112 VALUE $65 at Sephora

