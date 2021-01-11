Shopping

The Best Beauty Tools to Try in 2021 -- Clarisonic, Dyson, NuFace, and More

By Megan Deem
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Best beauty tools gifts 1280
ETonline

For every person who’s willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all the beauty technology. 

The following 10 beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. 

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential. 

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools to improve your skincare routine ahead. 

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!
REGULARLY $59.99
Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush
Clarisonic
Clarisonic Mia Smart
Amazon
Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush
Clarisonic
This Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging Skincare Device and Facial Cleansing Brush cleanses, firms, and lifts your skin. Use this brush while you're in the shower or bath.
REGULARLY $169
Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Kimkoo
Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Amazon
Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Gua Sha Massager Tool
Kimkoo
With Gua Sha tools trending, this 3 in 1 kit is a must-have! This kit comes with a 100% Jade Stone roller to eliminate muscle tension, reduce wrinkles and dark circles.
Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush
NuFACE
Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush
Amazon
Limited Edition NuFace Fix Wanderlust Collection Blush
NuFACE
A limited edition collection perfect to keep up your skin routine while you're on the go. Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. This NuFace FIX also comes with FIX Serum + Prep-N-Glow +Optimizing Mist.
High Frequency Wand
Skin Gym
Skin Gym High Frequency Wand
Revolve
High Frequency Wand
Skin Gym
She can be her own facialist with this skin-clearing device from L.A. wellness brand Skin Gym. The trio of electrodes kills acne-causing bacteria and nips breakouts in the bud.
DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross
Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Device
Dillard's
DRx SpectraLit FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device
Dr. Dennis Gross
Yes, it looks like something out of Black Mirror. But this from-the-future-looking face mask uses 162 red and blue LED bulbs to reduce wrinkles and clear acne in just three minutes a day.
Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
Sephora
Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFACE
A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the face and neck in an upward motion. 
Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Sephora
Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
This Dyson Supersonic Hair dryer is a game changer. We also love the Dyson Airwrap, and you can read our thoughts on it here.
Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender
beautyblender Bubble Makeup Sponge
Amazon
Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender
The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have! This beautyblender tool provides a smooth blend to every full face.
Gold Sculpting Bar
Jillian Dempsey
Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar
Sephora
Gold Sculpting Bar
Jillian Dempsey
Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck.  
Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device
Clarisonic
Clarisonic Skincare Device
Sephora
Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device
Clarisonic
Take off the remains of the day with this waterproof skin-cleansing brush that relies on sonic waves to get the face six times cleaner than using hands alone.  
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Herbivore
Herbivore Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Sephora
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Herbivore
Facial massage enhanced with a gua sha stone is the latest skin-firming and tension-reducing technique that in-the-know beauty experts are raving about.
Electrical Facial Device
Ziip Beauty
Ziip Beauty Electrical Device
Nordstrom
Electrical Facial Device
Ziip Beauty
This FDA-cleared device uses nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, leading to the production of skin-firming collagen and elastin.  
Classic 1-inch Styler
GHD
GHD Iron
Nordstrom
Classic 1-inch Styler
GHD
This iron’s rounded barrel can create curls, waves or pin-straight styles. Plus, it seals the hair cuticle for maximum shine and moisture retention.  
The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials
Beautyblender
Beautyblender Essentials
Sephora
The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials
Beautyblender
Every makeup artist we know has at least one Beautyblender in his or her arsenal. You’ll get four of the miracle makeup sponges in this set, along with four Blendercleansers to keep them in tip-top shape.
A $112 VALUE

 Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Best Amazon New Year Deals for Beauty Lovers

Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

The Best Skincare for Men

The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts -- Golden Goose, Eberjey and More

 