The Best Celeb-Loved Products On Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many celeb-loved products on sale. Fashion, beauty and home items stars have shared as their favorites are discounted at the department store's biggest sale event of the year. From an anti-aging skincare tool and sculpting leggings to a super cozy blanket, ET Style has gathered the best deals on celebrity-approved items.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on celebrity-approved products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian has raved about the Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings on her lifestyle website Poosh. It's made out of sculpting fabric that sucks you in throughout the whole workout.

Another celeb legging favorite is Halle Berry's go-to -- the Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt. The sculpting design has a wide, smooth waistband and a side pocket.

Zendaya and many more stars love UGGs for off-duty days. Take 30% off the classic shearling slipper.

Jennifer Lopez has worn Beyond Yoga workout sets multiple times throughout the years. Channel J.Lo in the crop tank and high-waist leggings.

Hanky Panky is a fan favorite brand for underwear that's sexy and actually comfortable. Jennifer Aniston revealed in Interview mag that she opts for the line's popular lace designs. Stock up and get four pairs for $59.

Mother jeans are a celebrity wardrobe staple. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Meghan Markle have all been spotted in the LA denim brand's designs. Hurry and grab a pair for less than $150. Sizes are selling out fast!

Beauty

A few of Markle's favorite beauty products are on sale, such as the RevitaLash lash serum (which always sells out fast!), the iconic NARS Orgasm Blush and the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray that also comes with the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham have all touted Slip's silk beauty accessories. The pillowcase helps prevent the hair from becoming frizzy and wrinkles on the face. The hair tie set comes with thick and thin silk scrunchies that are gentle on the hair.

Get a great deal on the NuFace Facial Toning Device -- an anti-aging tool used by stars like Miranda Kerr, Bella Hadid and Aniston. It uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, contour and tone. Get the Petite Facial Kit, which comes with a mini Facial Toning Device, FIX Line Smoothing Device, serum and gel primer.

Home

Kardashian, Brie Larson and Oprah Winfrey are all fans of Barefoot Dreams. The brand's super soft and cozy throws, cardigans and robes are always the hot ticket items at the Anniversary Sale.

Ashley Graham has counted the beautiful and functional Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle as one of her favorite things to New York Mag.

