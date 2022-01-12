The Best Deals on Face Masks Celebs Keep Wearing: N95, KN95, and Cloth Masks
Face masks continue to be a daily essential -- especially through these colder, winter months. Luckily, they've become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans.
And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.
This year, we've seen face masks nearly everywhere on celebs -- whether they're at an awards show or out and about. And often times, we find them coordinating the masks to their looks. It's clear that face masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- even on the red carpet -- which gives everyone all the more reason to make the most out of them, sartorially speaking.
Scroll down to shop exact face masks celebs have worn, along with similar styles inspired by their looks.
Ariana Grande
Just keep "breathin" in style like Ariana Grande with a sleek, black KN95 Respirator Face Mask.
Hilary Duff
These KN95 face masks from MASKC are ideal for meeting air travel COVID-19 restrictions -- as demonstrated by Hilary Duff.
Sarah Jessica Parker
If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
These two can't help but turn heads, and their appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was no exception. After J Lo arrived in a Ralph Lauren western fantasy look, she met with her beau Ben Affleck inside and shared a masked kiss. Lopez's mask matched her dress perfectly, while Ben sported a black mask as classic as his tux.
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show actress was seen outside the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, sporting a pretty lace print face mask by Wolford. Aniston has worn the plain black style from the brand in an Instagram post.
Finneas O'Connell
While his sister Billie Eilish showed up in old-Hollywood glam, Finneas arrived at the 2021 MET Gala in a red suit complete with the perfect matching accessory: a red sequin face mask.
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Husband and wife duo, Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, made a rare public appearance together at the 2021 Met Gala -- and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The pair rocked matching leather ensembles that honored the classic cowboy aesthetic -- complete with ultra stylish black and gray face masks.
Kendall Jenner
The sisterly love is real! Besides sporting a crystal-draped, Givenchy Haute Couture gown at the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner also wore a Seamless Face Mask from her big sister, Kim Kardashian's, brand SKIMS.
Zendaya
Zendaya dazzled in a shocking yellow gown (which glows in the dark!) by Valentino with an eye-catching cutout at the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25. The Malcom & Marie star accessorized with a face mask in the same matching hue.
Bella Hadid
Supermodel Bella Hadid sported a versatile black mask from the brand MASKC while out in New York earlier this spring. Check out the brand's summer sale to stock up on face masks at low prices.
Cara Delevingne
If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple khaki option for your casual occasions. Evolvetogether masks are a favorite among celebs, and they're back in stock!
Jennifer Lopez
No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.
Olivia Colman
From across the pond at the London viewing of the 2021 Academy Awards, Olivia Colman donned a pink floral print ruffle-trim face mask to accompany her Dior Beauty makeup look and red long-sleeve dress, which she paired with red heels.
Meghan Markle
Last year, Meghan Marklevolunteered with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, wearing a blue striped seersucker face mask. The Duchess of Sussex sported the mask, a styled from Black-owned label Royal Jelly Harlem, as she helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families.
Kate Middleton
This season, Kate Middleton has been taking on classic spring florals in the form of her face masks. The royal sported two masks featuring ditsy florals while making appearances earlier in March.
Taylor Swift
Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.
Harry Styles
With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.
Billie Eilish
Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.
Beyoncé
To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyoncé finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.
Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.
HAIM
The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.
Noah Cyrus
21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing the sleek black Care Face Mask from Wolford multiple times, including when she was campaigning for her role. Thanks to its classic qualities, it went perfectly with her ensemble each day she wore it.
Jill Biden
Embracing the classic look of pearls, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a Lele Sadoughi face mask, which features pearl beads on the adjustable ear loops, for a visit to a classroom at the Christa McAuliffe School.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen opted for a pretty blush pink mask from MASKC. The star complimented it with rhinestones around her eyes.
