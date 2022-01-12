Face masks continue to be a daily essential -- especially through these colder, winter months. Luckily, they've become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.

This year, we've seen face masks nearly everywhere on celebs -- whether they're at an awards show or out and about. And often times, we find them coordinating the masks to their looks. It's clear that face masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- even on the red carpet -- which gives everyone all the more reason to make the most out of them, sartorially speaking.

Scroll down to shop exact face masks celebs have worn, along with similar styles inspired by their looks.

Ariana Grande

Just keep "breathin" in style like Ariana Grande with a sleek, black KN95 Respirator Face Mask.

Hilary Duff

These KN95 face masks from MASKC are ideal for meeting air travel COVID-19 restrictions -- as demonstrated by Hilary Duff.

Sarah Jessica Parker

If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.

Gotham/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

These two can't help but turn heads, and their appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was no exception. After J Lo arrived in a Ralph Lauren western fantasy look, she met with her beau Ben Affleck inside and shared a masked kiss. Lopez's mask matched her dress perfectly, while Ben sported a black mask as classic as his tux.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show actress was seen outside the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, sporting a pretty lace print face mask by Wolford. Aniston has worn the plain black style from the brand in an Instagram post.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wolford Care Face Covering Amazon Wolford Care Face Covering Wolford's machine washable face mask features an aluminum nose wire for you to adjust it to your bridge, which will help prevent any fogging if you wear glasses. $35 $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Finneas O'Connell

While his sister Billie Eilish showed up in old-Hollywood glam, Finneas arrived at the 2021 MET Gala in a red suit complete with the perfect matching accessory: a red sequin face mask.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

Husband and wife duo, Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, made a rare public appearance together at the 2021 Met Gala -- and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The pair rocked matching leather ensembles that honored the classic cowboy aesthetic -- complete with ultra stylish black and gray face masks.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The sisterly love is real! Besides sporting a crystal-draped, Givenchy Haute Couture gown at the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner also wore a Seamless Face Mask from her big sister, Kim Kardashian's, brand SKIMS.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zendaya

Zendaya dazzled in a shocking yellow gown (which glows in the dark!) by Valentino with an eye-catching cutout at the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25. The Malcom & Marie star accessorized with a face mask in the same matching hue.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid sported a versatile black mask from the brand MASKC while out in New York earlier this spring. Check out the brand's summer sale to stock up on face masks at low prices.

Gotham/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple khaki option for your casual occasions. Evolvetogether masks are a favorite among celebs, and they're back in stock!

Jennifer Lopez

No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.

Olivia Colman

From across the pond at the London viewing of the 2021 Academy Awards, Olivia Colman donned a pink floral print ruffle-trim face mask to accompany her Dior Beauty makeup look and red long-sleeve dress, which she paired with red heels.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Last year, Meghan Marklevolunteered with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, wearing a blue striped seersucker face mask. The Duchess of Sussex sported the mask, a styled from Black-owned label Royal Jelly Harlem, as she helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families.

Baby2Baby

Kate Middleton

This season, Kate Middleton has been taking on classic spring florals in the form of her face masks. The royal sported two masks featuring ditsy florals while making appearances earlier in March.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Harry Styles

With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.

CBS

Billie Eilish

Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.

CBS

Beyoncé

To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyoncé finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.

CBS

HAIM

The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.

CBS

Noah Cyrus

21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.

CBS

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing the sleek black Care Face Mask from Wolford multiple times, including when she was campaigning for her role. Thanks to its classic qualities, it went perfectly with her ensemble each day she wore it.

Mark Makela/Stringer/Getty Images

Jill Biden

Embracing the classic look of pearls, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a Lele Sadoughi face mask, which features pearl beads on the adjustable ear loops, for a visit to a classroom at the Christa McAuliffe School.

Susan Walsh/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen opted for a pretty blush pink mask from MASKC. The star complimented it with rhinestones around her eyes.

