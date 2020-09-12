Shopping

The Best Designer Shoes From Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Allbirds and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The Best Designer Shoes for Summer
Sarah Flint

Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.

Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's
Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's
Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's

A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt.

Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone
Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone
Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone

The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress.

REGULARLY $395

Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Bowery Bootie
Coach

This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $225

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. 

REGULARLY $215

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER
Espadrille Wedges
Intermix
Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER

These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. 

REGULARLY $205

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York

The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.

REGULARLY $100

Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein

These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.

Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step
L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals
DSW
Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step

The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.

Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds

The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.

REGULARLY $550

Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Paramo Bootie
DSW
Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out.

REGULARLY $89.99

Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Sorel
Sorel Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Nordstrom
Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Sorel

Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter.

REGULARLY $199.95

Advantage Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
DSW
Advantage Sneaker
adidas

Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $65

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.

REGULARLY $59.99

Collette Heel Black
Soludos
Soludos Collette Heel Black
Amazon
Collette Heel Black
Soludos

These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.

REGULARLY $263.64

Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch
Howell Court Floral Sneaker
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers.

REGULARLY $228

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie
Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie

These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet.

REGULARLY $39.99

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic.

REGULARLY $198

Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York

These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans.

REGULARLY $198

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers
Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
REGULARLY $139

Ines Slide
Tory Burch
Ines Slide
Tory Burch
Ines Slide
Tory Burch

Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe?

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Shopbop
Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos

These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. 

REGULARLY $95

Colt Bootie
KENDALL + KYLIE
KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Bootie
Revolve
Colt Bootie
KENDALL + KYLIE

These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $80

Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pump
Nordstrom
Pump
Tory Burch

This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.

REGULARLY $258

Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin
Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin
Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin

When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out.

REGULARLY $650

The Celia
M.Gemi
The Celia
M.Gemi
The Celia
M.Gemi

M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the white leather pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.)

Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia
Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia
Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia

We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe.

REGULARLY $350

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Amazon
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
REGULARLY $100

Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Revolve
Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Soludos

These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim.

REGULARLY $85

Leigh Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Leigh Flip Flop
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed.

ORIGINALLY $228

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach
Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach

These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $295

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo
ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo

Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play!

REGULARLY $80

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Miercen Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Miercen Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white.

ORIGINALLY $79

Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneaker
DSW
Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita

The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.

ORIGINALLY $102

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.

REGULARLY $109

Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds
Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds

Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around.

Lukita Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal
J.Lo Jennifer Lopez

A Barbie shoe IRL. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Backcountry
Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel

These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $149.95

Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
REGULARLY $80

Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie
Jessica Simpson

Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel. 

REGULARLY $139.95

Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Stuart Weitzman

Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort.

REGULARLY $495

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans
Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
DSW
Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.

Women's Tree Breezers
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers
Allbirds
Women's Tree Breezers
Allbirds

Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion.

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $75

Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Lynona Sandal
DSW
Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.

ORIGINALLY $110

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma
Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
DSW
Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma

Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $85

Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Amazon
Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson

These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.

ORIGINALLY $98

 

