Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges, boots, booties and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.

Janelle Boot Coach Coach Janelle Boot Coach This Coach Janelle Boot is suede and a super stylish addition to your fall/winter wardrobe. They are versatile too! Wear the boot in the over-the-knee fashion or folded at the knee to expose the velvety soft shearling lining. REGULARLY $350 $175 at Coach

New Ace Sneaker - Women's Gucci DSW New Ace Sneaker - Women's Gucci The Gucci New Ace Sneakers are decorated with a graphic strawberry print in the pop-art style. These Gucci sneakers are 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $650 $369.99 at DSW

Milana Genuine Shearling Boot Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Rack Milana Genuine Shearling Boot Rebecca Minkoff These Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boots are the perfect fall and winter staple. REGULARLY $298 $139.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's Rothy's Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt. $115 at Rothy's

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG Nordstrom Rack Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year. REGULARLY $89.99 $79.95 at Nordstrom Rack

Tari Wedge Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Tari Wedge Rag & Bone The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress. REGULARLY $395 $112 at Rag & Bone

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are made in 12 different colors and fabrics. There is something for every woman. ORIGINALLY $89 $48.27 at Amazon

Essa Bootie FRYE Shoebacca Essa Bootie FRYE These Western-inspired Wellington booties are made of tumbled nubuck leather. REGULARLY $298 $99.95 at Shoebacca

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. REGULARLY $215 $189.63 at Amazon

Lift Sneaker Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lift Sneaker Kate Spade New York Kate Spade these their Lift Sneakers for a reason -- the midsoles are platform will add a little bit of height. Also, the colorful textured tweed is super on trend. REGULARLY $128 $90 at Kate Spade

Carson Chelsea FRYE Shoebacca Carson Chelsea FRYE This Frye boot is perfect for everyday wear. This boot comes in five different colors. REGULARLY $248 $59.95 at Shoebacca

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER Intermix Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. $205 at Intermix

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE Shoebacca Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE A classic ballet slipper made from supersoft suede. These Frye Sienna Ballet Flats come in two colors: pale blush and off white. REGULARLY $188 $49.95 at Shoebacca

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Roberta Bootie Crown Vintage DSW Roberta Bootie Crown Vintage Crown Vintage's Roberta Bootie is made with side buckle accents and a stacked heel. These booties will go well with anything and everything in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $69.99 $34.98 at DSW

Hadlyn Bootie Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Hadlyn Bootie Cole Haan These Cole Haan Hadlyn Booties are made with a wood heel and rounded off toe. They have elastic on the side to allow you to get in and out of them very easily. They are 57% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $185 $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $40.99 and Up at Amazon

Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints Nordstrom Rack Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints The Allsaints Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair. REGULARLY $398 $73.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step DSW Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel. $99.99 at DSW

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

Henrie Boot Anne Klein DSW Henrie Boot Anne Klein These Anne Klein Henrie Boots are made with croc print and have a nylon panel in the back so that the boots fit perfectly on your legs. REGULARLY $99 $74.98 at DSW

Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand DSW Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out. $89.99 at DSW

Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Nordstrom Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter. $199.95 at Nordstrom

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin. REGULARLY $59.99 $19.98 at DSW

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans. REGULARLY $198 $83.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Collette Heel Black Soludos Amazon Collette Heel Black Soludos These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out. REGULARLY $263.64 $120 at Amazon

Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneaker Tory Burch These Tory Burch Howell Court Printed Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. The Howell Court Sneaker features prints designed by artist Francesca DiMattio REGULARLY $228 $171 at Tory Burch

Lena Zip High FRYE Shoebacca Lena Zip High FRYE The Lena Zip High is a moto-inspired sneaker constructed in soft oiled Italian suede. REGULARLY $258 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie DSW Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at DSW

Paseo Melange Knit Sneaker TOMS Nordstrom Rack Paseo Melange Knit Sneaker TOMS These TOMS Paseo Melange Knit Sneakers are a cozy, classic low top sneaker. REGULARLY $59.95 $26.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic. REGULARLY $198 $74.25 at Tory Burch

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $129.99 AT AMAZON

Ines Slide Tory Burch Tory Burch Ines Slide Tory Burch The famous Tory Burch insignia and cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe? $228 at Tory Burch

The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the black pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.) REGULARLY $198 $145 at M.Gemi

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Shopbop Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. REGULARLY $95 $66.50 at Shopbop

Pump Tory Burch Nordstrom Pump Tory Burch This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall. REGULARLY $258 $154.50 at Nordstrom

Loni Mules Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Loni Mules Alice + Olivia We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $350 $122.50 at Alice + Olivia

Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos Revolve Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim. REGULARLY $85 $56 at Revolve

Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed. ORIGINALLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Willa Suede Pull On Boots Cole Haan Shoebacca Willa Suede Pull On Boots Cole Haan These Cole Haan Willa Suede Pull On Boots are the perfect addition to your fall shoe wardrobe. REGULARLY $350 $99.95 at Shoebacca

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach Nordstrom Rack Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $295 $73.11 at Nordstrom Rack

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Amazon Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play! REGULARLY $80 Starting at $56.98 at Amazon

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Amazon Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white. ORIGINALLY $79 $31.39 at Amazon

Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown. $69.99 at Chinese Laundry

Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita DSW Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather. ORIGINALLY $102 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These sandals are the perfect heel for fall. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Suede Platform Puma Shoebacca Suede Platform Puma These classic Puma Suede Platforms were born in the 1960s and continue to be in style and in fashion to this day. REGULARLY $100 $34.95 at Shoebacca

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around. $95 at Allbirds

Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A Barbie shoe IRL. REGULARLY $59.99 $14.99 at DSW

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Amazon Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel REGULARLY $80 Starting at $27.99 at Amazon

Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE Shoebacca Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE These Frye scallop slip on shoes are perfect for a casual day out. This slip on sneaker comes in four different colors: black. pale blush, sea pine and marigold. REGULARLY $198 $64.95 at Shoebacca

Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Nordstrom Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel. $139.95 at Nordstrom

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $35.98 at Backcountry

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at DSW

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion. $95 at Allbirds

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel. REGULARLY $149.99 $109.99 at Chinese Laundry

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Leilani Leather Bootie TOMS Nordstrom Rack Leilani Leather Bootie TOMS These TOMS Leilani Leather Booties you can wear with a dress or jeans effortlessly. REGULARLY $129.95 $56.93 at Nordstrom Rack

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Big Fall Sale Just Launched -- Here's What To Know

Kate Spade Sale: Take 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Shoes & More

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items

Celebs Who Love Rothy's Sustainable Shoes and Bags

DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Allbirds: "The World's Most Comfortable Shoes"

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Designer Sandals Up to 75% Off at the Amazon Sale

Chinese Laundry Sale: Buy One, Get One 60% Off Everything

Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% Off 1000s of Items