The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Allbirds and More
Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.
While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!
We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges, boots, booties and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)
Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.
A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt.
The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress.
This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price.
These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.
The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.
Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out.
Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.
These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.
Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers.
These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet.
These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic.
These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans.
Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe?
These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses.
These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.
When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out.
We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe.
These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim.
The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed.
These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play!
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white.
The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.
These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.
Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around.
A Barbie shoe IRL.
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.
Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel.
Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort.
These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.
Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.
These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing
DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories
Allbirds: "The World's Most Comfortable Shoes"
Celebs Who Love Rothy's Sustainable Shoes and Bags
Kate Spade Sale: Enjoy an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Purses & More
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes
Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes
Designer Sandals Up to 75% Off at the Amazon Sale
Chinese Laundry Sale: Buy One, Get One 60% Off Everything