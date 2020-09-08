The Best Eye Cream From La Mer, Bliss, Drunk Elephant and More

Let's talk eye cream.

Unless you're blessed with J.Lo's genes, the skin around and under your eyes is likely to show signs of aging earlier than other parts of your face. Considering this area (called the periorbital hollow) is thinner and more delicate, it's no surprise that dark circles, wrinkles, puffiness and other under eye situations crop up -- and then stay put.

To combat and even help prevent these completely natural signs of getting older, adding a good eye cream to your skincare routine is essential. Look for ones full of anti-aging powerhouses, like retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, all of which can revive the look of mature skin with consistent, regular use.

No matter which eye cream you land on, be sure you're getting the most out of it by applying correctly. Many beauty experts recommend smoothing a pea-size amount of product between two fingers and applying to the under eye area by tapping it onto skin rather than rubbing (just as you would your concealer). Gently spread it along the orbital bone from the temples to the under eye, being careful not to deposit product on your lashes and being extra gentle on any patches of dry skin.

Ready for an awakening? Below, the best eye cream for all skin types.

A.G.E. Eye Complex for Dark Circles SkinCeuticals SkinStore A.G.E. Eye Complex for Dark Circles SkinCeuticals We love many products in this dermatologist-recommended skin care line, and SkinCeuticals' A.G.E. Eye Complex for Dark Circles is among the cream of the crop. Enriched with anti-aging agent pro-xylane, antioxidant-rich blueberry extracts and an anti-inflammatory complex of flavonoids and synergistic peptides, this powerful eye cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles (including crow's feet), dark circles and puffiness. $98 at SkinStore

Ultimate Miracle Worker Eye Cream Philosophy Sephora Ultimate Miracle Worker Eye Cream Philosophy Formulated to bring the best out in your eyes. This patented and legendary anti-aging eye cream from Philosophy targets puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles with a focus on firming the skin around your eyes. $70 at Sephora

Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Kiehl's Sephora Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Kiehl's Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $32 at Sephora

The Eye Concentrate La Mer Nordstrom The Eye Concentrate La Mer Wish list item! La Mer's pricey but powerful eye treatment delivers faster everything: brightening and strengthening of the skin, smoothing of lines and wrinkles, and soothing of the under eye area. In a sensory test conducted by a third party, the concentrate was shown to reduce aging signs in 21 days after participants used the product twice per day for four weeks. $235 at Nordstrom

C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream Drunk Elephant Sephora C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream fights fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness. Drunk Elephant has a huge cult beauty following and is known for their natural approach and ingredients in their beauty products. This eye cream's ingredients includes eight peptides, five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract. $64 at Sephora

SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller Garnier Amazon SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller Garnier Cool off and brighten up with this soothing eye cream roller, which targets dark circles and eye puffiness with a gel-texture formula that contains caffeine, mint and vitamin C. To use, gently roll it under each eye from the inner corner to the outer corner, then rub in excess product until it's fully absorbed. REGULARLY $12.99 $8.50 at Walmart

Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment Tarte Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment Tarte Tarte's rich and creamy eye treatment contains ingredients like maracuja (which is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C), firming oat sugars, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, a natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant. Translation: Expect smoother, more radiant skin in just a couple weeks. (You can also use this product as an eyeshadow primer!) $38 at Tarte

Bubblewrap Glossier Glossier Bubblewrap Glossier Like many Glossier products, Bubblewrap pulls double duty: It's both an eye treatment and a lip treatment, all in one little bottle. Made with a moisturizing combo of hyaluronic acid, squalane, avocado oil and brightening blueberry extract, this power player wakes up tired eyes and lips so they look fresher, smoother and more hydrated. It's also lightweight enough to wear under makeup. $26 at Glossier

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe Sephora Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe Some eye creams are formulated to be worn during daily activities, while others are meant to work their magic overnight. This luxurious product is more mask than cream and enlists encapsulated retinol to even out skin tone, avocado for a hit of wrinkle-fighting antioxidants and soothing coffeeberry (the seed of the coffee plant) to neutralize free radicals. $42 at Sephora

Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Cetaphil Amazon Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Cetaphil The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. ORIGINALLY $14.99 $12.09 at Amazon

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum Tatcha Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum Tatcha Japanese beauty brand Tatcha created its ﬁrst eye serum using hydrating Okinawa red algae to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as caﬀeine from green tea to reduce puﬃness and ﬁrm up that delicate under eye skin. Instead of using your finger, apply this serum with its cooling ceramic applicator. $85 at Tatcha

All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage Clinique Nordstrom All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage Clinique Clinique'a All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage is a cooling serum which massages away puffy eye bags and dark circles. $33 at Nordstrom

Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream Bliss Amazon Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream Bliss The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream is an antioxidant rich formula which reduces the appearance of fine lines and aging through the use of Vitamin C and spa grade collagen to protect and revive the delicate eye area. $21.99 at Amazon

ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Skyn Amazon ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Skyn Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels restores firmness and tone to the under eye area through hydrolyzed elastin by calming the muscles under the skin. ORIGINALLY $32 $24 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

