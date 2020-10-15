Shopping

The Best Face Masks To Buy Online Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
olivia culpo x express face mask 1280
Express

The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.

Demand for the best face mask options has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC guidelines recommends washing your face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off.

Below are just a few of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Due to high demand, product supply may be low or sold out and shipping might be delayed -- popular brands like Banana Republic are currently sold out of their face masks. 

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi'sJ.Crew, AthletaOld Navy, The Honest CompanyForever 21Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks you can buy online.

Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Ulla Johnson
Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Intermix
Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Ulla Johnson

In addition to these designer face masks from Ulla Johnson featuring floral fabrics from past seasons, Intermix now offers stylish adult and children's masks from brands like Mother, Lele Sedoughi, A.L.C., LoveShackFancy, RE/DONE and more.

Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home

Available in packs of 10 and two different sizes, these dual-layer face masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend that is enhanced with silver-infused fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria. To date, West Point Home has provided nearly 500,000 masks to frontline and essential workers.

Fashion Face Mask Set Blue Multi
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Fashion Face Mask Set Blue Multi
Betsey Johnson
Fashion Face Mask Set Blue Multi
Betsey Johnson

These Betsey Johnson Fashion Face Mask Set Blue Multi are beautiful, breathable and have soft earloops.

Saville Silk Bandana Mask
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Saville Silk Bandana Mask
Rag & Bone
Saville Silk Bandana Mask
Rag & Bone

This Rag & Bone Saville Bandana Mask is a lightweight bandana crafted with handed, upcycled fabric in silk with hidden, adjustable earloops. 

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy

Old Navy's masks are made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and come in a convenient five-pack and a variety of prints. The company is donating 50,000 of them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify

For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here.

Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Just like their bags, Herschel's face masks are both durable and stylish. Features include an adjustable nose bridge, elastic ear loops with silicon side adjustment tabs and a filter pocket. There are five colors to choose from (pictured is Ash Rose), and you'll get free shipping on U.S. orders over $30.

Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch
Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
Tory Burch

Tory Burch will not be making a profit from face mask sales. The $35 price of these printed, moisture-wicking face masks -- which have a contoured wire at the nose, adjustable ear loops and an interior filter pocket -- includes production costs and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation, with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.

Chambray Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Chambray Face Mask
Draper James

This face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. This mask also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.

Protective Mask
Vida
Protective Mask
Vida
Protective Mask
Vida

Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter.

Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask (5-Pack)
Buck Mason
Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask 5-Pack
Buck Mason
Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask (5-Pack)
Buck Mason

The inner layer of these masks is treated with an anti-microbial coating that will last up to 30 wash cycles. For every mask sold, the menswear brand is donating one mask to frontline workers and communities in need -- so far, they're set to donate more than 511,000 masks of their one million goal.

Flower Power Face Mask
Rocks Off
Threadless Rocks Off Flower Power Face Mask
Threadless
Flower Power Face Mask
Rocks Off

Rocks Off via Threadless has put together a collection of unique cotton face masks with elastic ear loops that range from funny to clever; they are available in multiple sizes. Manhattan-based Rocks Off is donating a portion of proceeds from each face mask sold to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world.

Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars

In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers -- like this Gloria Steinem style, which supports grassroots organizations to help register voters and get people to the polls. See other Michael Stars face mask options, including men's styles and masks with tie straps, here.

Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
Express
OliviaxExpress More Than a Mask
Express
Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
Express

Olivia Culpo teamed up with Express to design a line of face masks in solid colors and prints like polka dots, tie-dye and marble. For every #ExpressTogether face cover sold through August 29, the brand will donate $10 to Feeding America.

Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Cloth Face Mask - Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look

Brave New Looks' printed masks, available in adult and kids' sizes, are made from 100% cotton and have a high-definition sublimation printed design. Filters made from 100% polyester are also available on the site.

Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
Amazon
levi's mask
Amazon
Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
Amazon

Shop several styles of mask three-packs on the Levi's site: tie straps, elastic ear loops, paisley print, solid colors. These masks come in small and large sizes; the large fits most adults best. Levi's is donating $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.

Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Pack of 5)
Posh Mask
Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks - Pack of 5
Nordstrom Rack
Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Pack of 5)
Posh Mask

These polyester and spandex blend face masks come in a variety of prints, like camo and stars. A set of solid color masks is also available.

Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Sonix
Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard

Each fitted mask comes with three disposable, replacement mask liners. Sonix is donating a significant portion of these masks and liners to local restaurants and businesses.

Face Mask
Etsy
Face Mask
Etsy
Face Mask
Etsy

After seeing a huge spike in its sellers making and selling non-medical face masks, Etsy has rounded up shops with quality options and fast shipping. This mask is reversible and ships in three days; see others and Etsy's guide to finding the right mask for you here.

The Wake Up & Fight Mask
H&B x Rifle Paper Co.
The Wake Up & Fight Mask
Hedley & Bennett
The Wake Up & Fight Mask
H&B x Rifle Paper Co.

These limited-edition masks feature a flexible metal nosepiece and a ribbon tie for a secure fit. Sales support Baby2Baby's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott, a jewelry and home accessories designer, is now making face masks. For every face mask purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker in need.

Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint

These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too.

Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle

Choose from a range of mask styles at Zazzle. The double layer mask style pictured above allows you to insert a disposable mask inside (sold separately) for extra protection.

Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Red Floral Print
Walmart
Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

Each collection in designer Prabal Gurung's new lifestyle brand gives back via a philanthropic component. iMPOWER's first collection includes four face masks, and donations will go to the CDC Foundation. Future collections will raise funds to address global crises, give back to local communities and more.

Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6

Just like the rest of this online marketplace's offerings, Society6's face masks feature designs from a large community of independent artists. A portion of all face mask proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts.

REGULARLY $16.99

Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks

These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well.

The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's

Like Rothy's shoes, these machine-washable masks are knit from repurposed water bottles. They feature comfortable elastic straps and have microfiber swatches on the inside for added comfort. Rothy's face masks sold out quickly, but sign up for the waitlist to be notified when they're back in stock.

Breathable Face Mask with Filter Included
Jane
Breathable Face Mask | Filter Included
Jane
Breathable Face Mask with Filter Included
Jane

Each mask in this four-pack has an adjustable hook and loop strap, an adjustable nose clip and a dual filter valve for added breathability. Shipping is free. These masks are sold out, but sign up to be notified when they are back in stock.

REGULARLY $39.99

Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble
leopard print mask
Redbubble
Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble

Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists.

Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing

StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. They'll be shipping from Los Angeles this week.

Corner Heart Mask
Subzero
corner heart mask
Subzero
Corner Heart Mask
Subzero

At Subzero's online store, you can buy basic face masks or ones with a filter for extra protection. According to the company, for every reusable face mask purchased, one is donated to an at-risk individual in need. All orders ship within two to 10 business days.

Non-Medical Face Covering (3-Pack)
Boden
Non-Medical Face Covering 3pk - Multi
Boden
Non-Medical Face Covering (3-Pack)
Boden

These printed three-layer masks were made using the ends of fabric rolls -- note that they're a viscose-elastane blend rather than cotton.

Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Uncommon Goods
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed, reuseable rainbow masks go to NYC Health + Hospitals.
Uncommon Goods
Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Uncommon Goods

Some pretty inspiring kids designed these adult-size cotton masks, and 100% of the profits go to NYC Health + Hospitals—the largest public healthcare system in the country. See the masks for children here.

Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Kenny Flowers
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks (2-Pack)
Kenny Flowers
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Kenny Flowers

For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks.

Denim Cotton Mask
Good American
Denim Cotton Mask
Good American
Denim Cotton Mask
Good American

Choose from several colors, all made with a cotton/polyester/elastane blend. For every mask purchased, Good American will donate one mask to local businesses in need.

5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask
Lucky Brand
5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask
Lucky Brand
5 Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask
Lucky Brand

For every five-pack of face masks sold, Lucky Brand is donating five to unhoused neighbors and low-income people in Los Angeles. Learn more about the brand's ongoing community efforts through its Lucky Together initiative here.

Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Food52 has partnered with the Steele Canvas, which manufactures industrial-size canvas products, to produce these cotton denim face masks with a flannel interior. Buy one mask and the companies will donate a second mask to medical facilities across the U.S. You can also buy two masks and they’ll donate both.

Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made

These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.

Cloth Face Mask
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy
Cloth Face Mask
Sock Fancy

To show their appreciation, Sock Fancy is donating one mask to frontline medical staff, care providers and patients for every mask purchased. You can also recommend an organization to receive donated masks by submitting a request here.

Pique Tiger Print Mask
St. John
Pique Tiger Print Mask
St. John
Pique Tiger Print Mask
St. John

Made from pique fabric, St. John's lightweight masks are durable and hypoallergenic. See the full collection here.

Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok

Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric, and size large fits most adults.

Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Custom Ink

These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties.

Sentry Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Ace Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Sentry Face Mask
Rendall Co.

Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket. 

Disney Purple Wall Face Mask
Teepublic
Disney Purple Wall Face Mask Mask
Teepublic
Disney Purple Wall Face Mask
Teepublic

Choose from hundreds of designs at Teepublic, all with elastic ear loops and a filter pocket. Allow 10 to 20 days for printing, processing and shipping. For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief.

The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack
Purple
The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack
Purple
The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack
Purple

The mattress company's triple-layered, breathable face mask comes in two adult sizes as well as kids' sizes. The mouthpiece is made with the same mesh fabric used in some of their pillows, and the ear bands are made with a soft gel for extra comfort. These masks ship for free in the contiguous U.S. -- they're currently sold out, but keep checking back for a restock.

Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks
Onzie
Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie

LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days.

Officially Licensed Sports Team Face Covering (3-Pack)
Fanatics
Officially Licensed Sports Team Face Covering (3-Pack)
Fanatics
Officially Licensed Sports Team Face Covering (3-Pack)
Fanatics

Get a mask that's screen-printed with the logo of your favorite teams -- choose from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and college sports. These masks will ship within two business days. You can also shop masks inspired by your favorite TV shows.

Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden
Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden
Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden

Available in a variety of prints, Steve Madden's masks include elastic ear loops and an inside pocket for a filter.

3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian

Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. Both the three-layer masks pictured here and Radian's two-layer masks ship in three to five business days, and the two-layer style ($25 for five) is also available in children's sizes.

5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary

These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand.

Civil Mask
Black Strap
BlackStrap Civil Mask
Dick's
Civil Mask
Black Strap

These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner.

Camo & Black Set of 2 Face Masks
Z Supply
Camo & Black Set of 2 Face Masks
South Moon Under
Camo & Black Set of 2 Face Masks
Z Supply

This two-pack of cloth face masks from South Moon Under contains one camo print and one solid black mask; mask orders are expected to ship on June 2. Per the company's website, your purchase allows donations to be made to local Maryland and Los Angeles area hospitals, where the masks are produced.

Tie Dye Mask
Ivory Ella
Tie Dye Mask
Ivory Ella
Tie Dye Mask
Ivory Ella

Ten percent of profits from these two-ply cotton masks will go to Save the Elephants.

Camo Infinity Face Mask
Koral
Koral Camo Mask
Koral
Camo Infinity Face Mask
Koral

The luxury activewear brand's masks are made with antimicrobial performance fabrics, which offer fast-drying technology and UV protection with breathability and some stretch.

Cotton Face Mask
Guess
Guess Cotton Face Mask
Guess
Cotton Face Mask
Guess

These masks are made with sturdy cotton jersey and have elastic ear straps. 

Embroidered Face Masks, Set of 2
Desert Dreamer
Desert Dreamer Embroidered Face Masks, Set of 2
Bloomingdale's
Embroidered Face Masks, Set of 2
Desert Dreamer

These two-layer design with elasticized ear loops have a slot for a filter pocket. For each mask produced for Bloomingdale's, Desert Dreamer will donate a non-printed reusable mask to United Way of Greater Los Angeles, to be distributed to homeless shelters and those in need.

Face Mask
Venus
Venus Face Mask
Venus
Face Mask
Venus

These masks are accordion pleated and have a filter pocket and elastic ear loops. 

REGULARLY $10

Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me
Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me
Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me

Sock It to Me's masks are made with antimicrobial copper fibers rather than cotton, and for every mask purchased, they will donate one to Meals on Wheels People volunteers!

The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova

With a transparent BPA-free plastic panel, these reusable masks were designed with the needs of members of the hard of hearing and deaf community in mind. Flexible adjustable straps accommodate hearing aids or cochlear implants. Due to high demand, the Smile Mask is expected to ship about a week after ordering.

Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise

This face mask is double-lined with a slot for filter, super soft, comfortable, and breathable. 

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020: Best Deals Still On Sale from Apple, Adidas, Samsung, Sony, Fitbit, Ugg, Ray-Ban and More

How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper

Prime Day Has Tons of Reusable Face Masks For Under $5

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Clothing, Jewelry, Face Masks, Pins and More

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks for Exercising

Where to Buy Clear Face Masks

Where to Buy Kids' Face Masks Online Right Now

Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers

Get Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask-- Shop Now!

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Athleta Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Gap Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Shop Levi's Face Masks

J.Crew Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks

Face Masks With Outfits That Match