The Best Face Masks You Can Buy
The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.
Demand for the best face mask options has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.
In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.
And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC guidelines recommends washing your face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off.
Below are just a few of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Due to high demand, product supply may be low or sold out and shipping might be delayed -- popular brands like Banana Republic are currently sold out of their face masks.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks that are stylish.
In addition to these designer face masks from Ulla Johnson featuring floral fabrics from past seasons, Intermix now offers stylish adult and children's masks from brands like Mother, Lele Sedoughi, A.L.C., LoveShackFancy, RE/DONE and more.
Tory Burch will not be making a profit from face mask sales. The $35 price of these printed, moisture-wicking face masks -- which have a contoured wire at the nose, adjustable ear loops and an interior filter pocket -- includes production costs and a $10 donation that will be divided between International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation, with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization.
Meghan Markle recently wore this striped face mask while volunteering in Los Angeles. The seersucker design is from the Black female–founded NYC brand Royal Jelly Harlem, from mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni. The reusable cotton mask is washable and double-lined.
This face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. This mask also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter.
Olivia Culpo teamed up with Express to design a line of face masks in solid colors and prints like polka dots, tie-dye and marble. For every #ExpressTogether face cover sold through August 29, the brand will donate $10 to Feeding America.
These limited-edition masks feature a flexible metal nosepiece and a ribbon tie for a secure fit. Sales support Baby2Baby's COVID-19 relief efforts.
Each fitted mask comes with three disposable, replacement mask liners. Sonix is donating a significant portion of these masks and liners to local restaurants and businesses.
Brave New Looks' printed masks, available in adult and kids' sizes, are made from 100% cotton and have a high-definition sublimation printed design. Filters made from 100% polyester are also available on the site.
Kendra Scott, a jewelry and home accessories designer, is now making face masks. For every face mask purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker in need.
These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too.
Choose from a range of mask styles at Zazzle. The double layer mask style pictured above allows you to insert a disposable mask inside (sold separately) for extra protection.
Just like the rest of this online marketplace's offerings, Society6's face masks feature designs from a large community of independent artists. A portion of all face mask proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Available in packs of 10 and two different sizes, these dual-layer face masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend that is enhanced with silver-infused fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria. To date, West Point Home has provided nearly 500,000 masks to frontline and essential workers.
At Subzero's online store, you can buy basic face masks or ones with a filter for extra protection. According to the company, for every reusable face mask purchased, one is donated to an at-risk individual in need. All orders ship within two to 10 business days.
For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here.
Like Rothy's shoes, these machine-washable masks are knit from repurposed water bottles. They feature comfortable elastic straps and have microfiber swatches on the inside for added comfort. Rothy's face masks sold out quickly, but sign up for the waitlist to be notified when they're back in stock.
For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks.
With a transparent BPA-free plastic panel, these reusable masks were designed with the needs of members of the hard of hearing and deaf community in mind. Flexible adjustable straps accommodate hearing aids or cochlear implants. Due to high demand, the Smile Mask is expected to ship about a week after ordering.
These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well.
Old Navy's masks are made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and come in a convenient five-pack and a variety of prints. The company is donating 50,000 of them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists.
The inner layer of these masks is treated with an anti-microbial coating that will last up to 30 wash cycles. For every mask sold, the menswear brand is donating one mask to frontline workers and communities in need -- so far, they're set to donate more than 511,000 masks of their one million goal.
StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. They'll be shipping from Los Angeles this week.
Choose from hundreds of designs at Teepublic, all with elastic ear loops and a filter pocket. Allow 10 to 20 days for printing, processing and shipping. For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief.
Express has partnered with Pocket Square Clothing to repurpose materials into reusable cotton face masks in various prints. Each Unity Mask sale allows them to donate masks to healthcare workers in need.
These printed three-layer masks were made using the ends of fabric rolls -- note that they're a viscose-elastane blend rather than cotton.
Ecofriendly brand Coalatree is making masks with upcycled organic cotton from Blacksmith USA. For every mask purchased, they're donating one to front line workers in their hometown of Salt Lake City. Coalatree has also donated masks to Utah Diné Bikéyah, an organization that helps Native American tribes preserve the Bear Ears national monument -- and is now helping tribal community members prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some pretty inspiring kids designed these adult-size cotton masks, and 100% of the profits go to NYC Health + Hospitals—the largest public healthcare system in the country. See the masks for children here.
Choose from several colors, all made with a cotton/polyester/elastane blend. For every mask purchased, Good American will donate one mask to local businesses in need.
Each mask in this four-pack has an adjustable hook and loop strap, an adjustable nose clip and a dual filter valve for added breathability. Shipping is free. These masks are sold out, but sign up to be notified when they are back in stock.
In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers -- like this Gloria Steinem style, which supports grassroots organizations to help register voters and get people to the polls. See other Michael Stars face mask options, including men's styles and masks with tie straps, here.
For every five-pack of face masks sold, Lucky Brand is donating five to unhoused neighbors and low-income people in Los Angeles. Learn more about the brand's ongoing community efforts through its Lucky Together initiative here.
The mattress company's triple-layered, breathable face mask comes in two adult sizes as well as kids' sizes. The mouthpiece is made with the same mesh fabric used in some of their pillows, and the ear bands are made with a soft gel for extra comfort. These masks ship for free in the contiguous U.S. -- they're currently sold out, but keep checking back for a restock.
These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.
Get a mask that's screen-printed with the logo of your favorite teams -- choose from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and college sports. These masks will ship within two business days. You can also shop masks inspired by your favorite TV shows.
To show their appreciation, Sock Fancy is donating one mask to frontline medical staff, care providers and patients for every mask purchased. You can also recommend an organization to receive donated masks by submitting a request here.
Made from pique fabric, St. John's lightweight masks are durable and hypoallergenic. See the full collection here.
Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric, and size large fits most adults.
These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties.
Obviously, these masks are not rentals -- but they are sustainable in that they're made from salvaged scraps of cotton. For each five-pack sold, Rent the Runway will donate a five-pack to a community in need via Project Renewal, a New York–based nonprofit organization working to end the cycle of homelessness.
Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket.
LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days.
Fun patterns (like this boho one) abound among Look Human's selection of cotton face masks. Due to high demand, expect up to three or four weeks for your order to be shipped.
Available in a variety of prints, Steve Madden's masks include elastic ear loops and an inside pocket for a filter.
Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. Both the three-layer masks pictured here and Radian's two-layer masks ship in three to five business days, and the two-layer style ($25 for five) is also available in children's sizes.
Available in several prints, these masks are water-resistant and finished with an antimicrobial treatment to inhibit bacteria growth. Twenty percent of all face mask sales will be donated to Crisis Text Line.
These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand.
These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner.
This two-pack of cloth face masks from South Moon Under contains one camo print and one solid black mask; mask orders are expected to ship on June 2. Per the company's website, your purchase allows donations to be made to local Maryland and Los Angeles area hospitals, where the masks are produced.
Shop several styles of mask three-packs on the Levi's site: tie straps, elastic ear loops, paisley print, solid colors. These masks come in small and large sizes; the large fits most adults best. Levi's is donating $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.
Ten percent of profits from these two-ply cotton masks will go to Save the Elephants.
Sock It to Me's masks are made with antimicrobial copper fibers rather than cotton, and for every mask purchased, they will donate one to Meals on Wheels People volunteers!
These polyester and spandex blend face masks come in a variety of prints, like camo and stars. A set of solid color masks is also available.
The luxury activewear brand's masks are made with antimicrobial performance fabrics, which offer fast-drying technology and UV protection with breathability and some stretch.
These masks are made with sturdy cotton jersey and have elastic ear straps.
These two-layer design with elasticized ear loops have a slot for a filter pocket. For each mask produced for Bloomingdale's, Desert Dreamer will donate a non-printed reusable mask to United Way of Greater Los Angeles, to be distributed to homeless shelters and those in need.
These masks are accordion pleated and have a filter pocket and elastic ear loops.
Rocks Off via Threadless has put together a collection of unique cotton face masks with elastic ear loops that range from funny to clever; they are available in multiple sizes. Manhattan-based Rocks Off is donating a portion of proceeds from each face mask sold to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world.
This face mask is double-lined with a slot for filter, super soft, comfortable, and breathable.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
