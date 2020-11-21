Shopping

The Best Face Masks You Can Buy Online 2020

By ETonline Staff
olivia culpo x express face mask 1280
Express

The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.

Demand for the best face mask options -- and the best breathable face mask options -- has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC guidelines recommends washing your face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off.

Below are just a few of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). 

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks you can buy online.

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Old Navy's masks are made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and come in a convenient five-pack and a variety of prints. The company is donating 50,000 of them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
Available in packs of 10 and two different sizes, these dual-layer face masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend that is enhanced with silver-infused fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria. Save 20% on 10-packs with promo code SMILE20.
Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
Express
OliviaxExpress More Than a Mask
Express
Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
Express
Olivia Culpo teamed up with Express to design a line of face masks in solid colors and prints like polka dots, tie-dye and marble. For every #ExpressTogether face cover sold through Aug. 29, the brand donated $10 to Feeding America.
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here.
Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Ulla Johnson
Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Intermix
Reversible Floral Print Face Mask
Ulla Johnson
In addition to these designer face masks from Ulla Johnson featuring floral fabrics from past seasons, Intermix now offers stylish adult and children's masks from brands like Mother, Lele Sedoughi, A.L.C., LoveShackFancy, RE/DONE and more.
Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Classic Fitted Face Mask
Herschel
Just like their bags, Herschel's face masks are both durable and stylish. Features include an adjustable nose bridge, elastic ear loops with silicon side adjustment tabs and a filter pocket. There are five colors to choose from (pictured is Ash Rose), and you'll get free shipping on U.S. orders over $30.
Fashion Face Mask Set
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Fashion Face Mask Set Blue Multi
Betsey Johnson
Fashion Face Mask Set
Betsey Johnson
These Betsey Johnson masks are beautiful, breathable and have soft earloops.
Chambray Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Chambray Face Mask
Draper James
This face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. This mask also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
The Sustainable Mask
Christy Dawn
The Sustainable Mask
Christy Dawn
The Sustainable Mask
Christy Dawn
Looking for cute ecofriendly masks -- and a deal? Take 50% off masks from Christy Dawn with promo code MASKLOVE. Available in packs of three and five, these masks are reusable, made with deadstock fabric and sewn in the sustainable fashion brand's Los Angeles factory. Pictured above is the Sage Florals 3-Pack; see, shop and save on all Christy Dawn masks here.
Protective Mask
Vida
Protective Mask
Vida
Protective Mask
Vida
Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter.
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers -- like this Gloria Steinem style, which supports grassroots organizations to help register voters and get people to the polls. See other Michael Stars face mask options, including men's styles and masks with tie straps, here.
Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Cloth Face Mask - Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Brave New Looks' printed masks, available in adult and kids' sizes, are made from 100% cotton and have a high-definition sublimation printed design. Filters made from 100% polyester are also available on the site.
REGULARLY $20
Medallion Cotton Silk Bandana
Rag & Bone
Medallion Cotton Silk Bandana
Rag & Bone
Medallion Cotton Silk Bandana
Rag & Bone
The Rag & Bone Medallion Cotton Silk Bandana is a lightweight bandana crafted with upcycled fabric in silk with hidden, adjustable earloops. 
Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
Amazon
levi's mask
Amazon
Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
Amazon
Shop several styles of mask three-packs on the Levi's site: tie straps, elastic ear loops, paisley print, solid colors. These masks come in small and large sizes; the large fits most adults best. Levi's is donating $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.
Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Pack of 5)
Posh Mask
Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks - Pack of 5
Nordstrom Rack
Assorted Printed & Solid Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Pack of 5)
Posh Mask
These polyester and spandex blend face masks come in a variety of prints, like camo and stars. A set of solid color masks is also available.
Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Sonix
Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard
Each fitted mask comes with three disposable, replacement mask liners. Sonix is donating a significant portion of these masks and liners to local restaurants and businesses.
Face Mask
Etsy
Face Mask
Etsy
Face Mask
Etsy
After seeing a huge spike in its sellers making and selling non-medical face masks, Etsy has rounded up shops with quality options and fast shipping. This mask is reversible and ships in three days; see others and Etsy's guide to finding the right mask for you here.
The Crossback Mask 3 Pack
Hedley & Bennett
The Crossback Mask 3 Pack - Black, Red, Medium Blue
Hedley & Bennett
The Crossback Mask 3 Pack
Hedley & Bennett
These lightweight masks from Hedley & Bennett's Wake Up & Fight Mask collection have a metal nose insert, reinforced stitching and an adjustable tie in the back.
Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott, a jewelry and home accessories designer, is now making face masks. For every face mask purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker in need.
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too.
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Choose from a range of mask styles at Zazzle. The double layer mask style pictured above allows you to insert a disposable mask inside (sold separately) for extra protection.
Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Red Floral Print
Walmart
Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung
Each collection in designer Prabal Gurung's new lifestyle brand gives back via a philanthropic component. iMPOWER's first collection includes four face masks, and donations will go to the CDC Foundation. Future collections will raise funds to address global crises, give back to local communities and more.
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Just like the rest of this online marketplace's offerings, Society6's face masks feature designs from a large community of independent artists. A portion of all face mask proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts.
REGULARLY $16.99
Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks
These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well.
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
Like Rothy's shoes and handbags, these machine-washable masks are knit from repurposed water bottles. They feature comfortable elastic straps and have microfiber swatches on the inside for added comfort. 
Breathable Face Mask with Filter Included
Jane
Breathable Face Mask | Filter Included
Jane
Breathable Face Mask with Filter Included
Jane
Each mask in this four-pack has an adjustable hook and loop strap, an adjustable nose clip and a dual filter valve for added breathability. Shipping is free. These masks are sold out, but sign up to be notified when they are back in stock.
REGULARLY $39.99
Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble
leopard print mask
Redbubble
Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble
Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists.
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. 
Corner Heart Mask
Subzero
corner heart mask
Subzero
Corner Heart Mask
Subzero
At Subzero's online store, you can buy basic face masks or ones with a filter for extra protection. According to the company, for every reusable face mask purchased, one is donated to an at-risk individual in need. All orders ship within two to 10 business days.
Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Uncommon Goods
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed, reuseable rainbow masks go to NYC Health + Hospitals.
Uncommon Goods
Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Uncommon Goods
Some pretty inspiring kids designed these adult-size cotton masks, and 100% of the profits go to NYC Health + Hospitals—the largest public healthcare system in the country. See the masks for children here.
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Kenny Flowers
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks (2-Pack)
Kenny Flowers
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Kenny Flowers
For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks.
Denim Cotton Mask
Good American
Denim Cotton Mask
Good American
Denim Cotton Mask
Good American
Choose from several colors, all made with a cotton/polyester/elastane blend. For every mask purchased, Good American will donate one mask to local businesses in need.
Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask
Food52
Food52 has partnered with the Steele Canvas, which manufactures industrial-size canvas products, to produce these cotton denim face masks with a flannel interior. Buy one mask and the companies will donate a second mask to medical facilities across the U.S. You can also buy two masks and they’ll donate both.
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.
Cloth Face Mask
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy
Cloth Face Mask
Sock Fancy
To show their appreciation, Sock Fancy is donating one mask to frontline medical staff, care providers and patients for every mask purchased. You can also recommend an organization to receive donated masks by submitting a request here.
Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric, and size large fits most adults.
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Custom Ink
These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties.
Sentry Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Ace Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Sentry Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket. 
Disney Purple Wall Face Mask
Teepublic
Disney Purple Wall Face Mask Mask
Teepublic
Disney Purple Wall Face Mask
Teepublic
Choose from hundreds of designs at Teepublic, all with elastic ear loops and a filter pocket. Allow 10 to 20 days for printing, processing and shipping. For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief.
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
With a transparent BPA-free plastic panel, these reusable masks were designed with the needs of members of the hard of hearing and deaf community in mind. Flexible adjustable straps accommodate hearing aids or cochlear implants. 
Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks
Onzie
Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie
LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days.
Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden
Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden
Pastel Tie-Dye Mask
Steve Madden
Available in a variety of prints, Steve Madden's masks include elastic ear loops and an inside pocket for a filter.
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops.
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand.
Civil Mask
Black Strap
BlackStrap Civil Mask
Dick's
Civil Mask
Black Strap
These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner.
Camo Infinity Face Mask
Koral
Koral Camo Mask
Koral
Camo Infinity Face Mask
Koral
The luxury activewear brand's masks are made with antimicrobial performance fabrics, which offer fast-drying technology and UV protection with breathability and some stretch.
Cotton Face Mask
Guess
Guess Cotton Face Mask
Guess
Cotton Face Mask
Guess
These masks are made with sturdy cotton jersey and have elastic ear straps. 
Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me
Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me
Slice of Life Mask
Sock It to Me
Sock It to Me's masks are made with antimicrobial copper fibers rather than cotton, and for every mask purchased, they will donate one to Meals on Wheels People volunteers!
Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
Strongcore Merino Face Mask
Western Rise
This face mask is super soft, comfortable, breathable and double-lined with a slot for a filter.
REGULARLY $19
The Mask Basket
Poolside
The Masks Basket
Poolside
The Mask Basket
Poolside
Once you've accumulated a nice little mask collection, be sure to pick up this chic basket to keep them handy right by the door. 

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

