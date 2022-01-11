Shopping

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online -- N95, KN95, KF94 and More

By ETonline Staff
olivia culpo x express face mask 1280
Express

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but more people are opting for disposable masks for daily use right now. 

A lot of us are getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), but demand for the best cloth face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. While many people use a disposable face mask, others prefer a reusable cloth mask to keep up with a mask mandate. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff and Prada began producing face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

Beyond that, lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. Which is especially great now that more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off. And now that many people are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, a vaccination card holder helps keep that card just as handy as your mask.

Vaccination Card Holder
Vaccination Card Holder
Mljsh
Vaccination Card Holder
Protect your vaccination card with a waterproof resealable plastic zip available at Amazon and Walmart. Vaccination card size varies so be sure to double-check the size of your card and the card holder before purchasing.
2 FOR $5 AT AMAZON
2 FOR $6 AT WALMART

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable cloth face mask and cloth face covering options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest CompanyGap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

We've rounded up many of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks to buy in 2022.

Disposable Masks

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the necessary filtration as well as a fixed metal nose clip to keep it in place for a safe and wearable fit. 
$43 FOR 50
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Amazon
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
These adorable bear masks are KF94 masks with 4-layer protection in the fish mouth style. 
$30 FOR A PACK OF 50
Wawane 50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
Amazon
Wawane 50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup
This KN95 has soft ear elastic to make daily use comfortable.
$43 FOR A PACK OF 50
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Amazon
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Most of us could use a bit more fun colors in our lives. These KF94 masks come in sizes large and small. 
$36
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask Individually Packaged 5-Ply Disposable Face Masks
Amazon
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask
If you want a KN95 but want something besides white, try this multicolored pack. 
$50$45
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
Amazon
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 
$77
MISSAA KN95 Face Masks for Children 30 Pack
MISSAA KN95 Face Masks for Children 30 Pack
Amazon
MISSAA KN95 Face Masks for Children 30 Pack
These disposable tie-dye KN95 masks are about as cute as any cloth mask you can find, but these have 5 layers of protection. 
$80
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
Amazon
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long.
$35
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
This 60-pack of KN95 masks comes individually wrapped, so you can store them wherever you need them in a pinch without worrying about contamination. 
$80 FOR A PACK OF 60
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
Amazon
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about. 
$50
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
Amazon
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
With five colors to choose from, these breathable masks with 5-ply protection are foldable for more convenient carrying and usage. 
$55
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
barrière
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit. 
$20
WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks for Kids 50 Pack
WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks for Kids 50 Pack
Amazon
WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks for Kids 50 Pack
These colorful kids' KN95 face masks have adjustable ear loops so your children stay safe and comfortable at school or out and about. 
$98
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask 10-Pack
VIDA FDA Listed High Protection Adult Mask 10-Pack
VIDA
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask 10-Pack
Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender. 
$25
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Amazon
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
$16 FOR A PACK OF 100

Cloth Masks

Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric, and size large fits most adults.
$20 FOR 3 AT REEBOK
Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties. This is not a disposable mask, but it is a limited-use mask.
$8 FOR 12 AT CUSTOM INK
SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White
These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well.
$7 AT SEWCALMASKS
Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
Madewell
Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
Madewell's 3-pack of floral print masks are designed with three layers which includes a filter and it stays secure with and adjustable elastic ear loop on each side. To feel even better about your purchase, Madewell and J.Crew have donated 75,000 face masks to the Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
$24$15 AT MADEWELL
GRISSNY's Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
GRISSNY
GRISSNY's Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
This colorful and classy face mask chain will coordinate well with any face mask or outfit.
$17 ON ETSY
Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed, reuseable rainbow masks go to NYC Health + Hospitals.
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Some pretty inspiring kids designed these adult-size cotton masks, and 100% of the profits go to NYC Health + Hospitals—the largest public healthcare system in the country. See the masks for children here.
$25$5 FOR 2 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Vistaprint Pink Face Mask
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Vistaprint Pink Face Mask
These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too.
$13 AND UP AT VISTAPRINT
Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE ADJUSTABLE, REUSABLE, WASHABLE FACE MASK - COTTON
Amazon
Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask
This lightweight face mask is made for travel and leisure and has sold out a few times on Amazon -- for good reason. This cloth face mask has dual layer fabric that provides breathability along with the comfort disposable masks are known for. They also have an adjustable nose wire to ensure a good fit and comfort over long periods. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Rendall Co. Sentry Face Mask
Ace Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Rendall Co. Sentry Face Mask
Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket. 
$19 AT RENDALL CO.
Vida Protective Mask
Protective Mask
Vida
Vida Protective Mask
Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton fabric, and adjustable ear loops, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter.
$10 AT VIDA
MaskFone
maskfone
MaskFone
MaskFone
With a built-in microphone and lightweight earbuds, you can now take calls and listen to music safely while you're on the go. The innovative MaskFone comes with three PM2.5 filters.
$50 $35
Black Strap Civil Mask
BlackStrap Civil Mask
Dick's
Black Strap Civil Mask
These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner.
$16 AT DICK'S
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Sonix
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Each fitted mask comes with three disposable, replacement mask liners. Sonix is donating a significant portion of these masks and liners to local restaurants and businesses.
$20 AT SONIX
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand.
$28 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY
Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks (2-Pack)
Kenny Flowers
Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks.
$18$15 FOR 2 AT KENNY FLOWERS
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask
The Sustainable Mask
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask
Looking for cute ecofriendly masks? Available in packs of three and five, these masks are reusable, made with deadstock fabric and sewn in the sustainable fashion brand's Los Angeles factory. Pictured above is the Sage Florals 3-Pack.
$20$14 FOR 3 AT CHRISTY DAWN
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
This washable face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. It also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
$12$6
Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie Mindful Masks
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack
LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days.
$24$12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask
For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here.
$15 AT CASETIFY
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. 
$7
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask
Gap
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap face masks comes in various of prints like florals, paisley and more! 
$15 AT GAP
Redbubble Leopard Print Mask
leopard print mask
Redbubble
Redbubble Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists.
$9 AT REDBUBBLE

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

