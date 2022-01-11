With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but more people are opting for disposable masks for daily use right now.

A lot of us are getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), but demand for the best cloth face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. While many people use a disposable face mask, others prefer a reusable cloth mask to keep up with a mask mandate. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff and Prada began producing face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

Beyond that, lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. Which is especially great now that more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off. And now that many people are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, a vaccination card holder helps keep that card just as handy as your mask.

Vaccination Card Holder Mljsh Vaccination Card Holder Protect your vaccination card with a waterproof resealable plastic zip available at Amazon and Walmart. Vaccination card size varies so be sure to double-check the size of your card and the card holder before purchasing. 2 FOR $5 AT AMAZON Buy Now 2 FOR $6 AT WALMART Buy Now

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable cloth face mask and cloth face covering options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

We've rounded up many of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks to buy in 2022.

Disposable Masks

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask Amazon Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the necessary filtration as well as a fixed metal nose clip to keep it in place for a safe and wearable fit. $43 FOR 50 Buy Now

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $77 Buy Now

Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator Amazon Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long. $35 Buy Now

Cloth Masks

SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White SewCalMasks SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well. $7 AT SEWCALMASKS Buy Now

Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks Madewell Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks Madewell's 3-pack of floral print masks are designed with three layers which includes a filter and it stays secure with and adjustable elastic ear loop on each side. To feel even better about your purchase, Madewell and J.Crew have donated 75,000 face masks to the Montefiore Medical Center in New York. $24 $15 AT MADEWELL Buy Now

Vistaprint Pink Face Mask Vistaprint Vistaprint Pink Face Mask These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too. $13 AND UP AT VISTAPRINT Buy Now

Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask This lightweight face mask is made for travel and leisure and has sold out a few times on Amazon -- for good reason. This cloth face mask has dual layer fabric that provides breathability along with the comfort disposable masks are known for. They also have an adjustable nose wire to ensure a good fit and comfort over long periods. $10 AT AMAZON Buy now

Vida Protective Mask Vida Vida Protective Mask Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton fabric, and adjustable ear loops, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter. $10 AT VIDA Buy Now

MaskFone MaskFone MaskFone With a built-in microphone and lightweight earbuds, you can now take calls and listen to music safely while you're on the go. The innovative MaskFone comes with three PM2.5 filters. $50 $35 Buy Now

Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand. $28 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY BUY NOW

Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks Kenny Flowers Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks. $18 $15 FOR 2 AT KENNY FLOWERS Buy Now

Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask Christy Dawn Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask Looking for cute ecofriendly masks? Available in packs of three and five, these masks are reusable, made with deadstock fabric and sewn in the sustainable fashion brand's Los Angeles factory. Pictured above is the Sage Florals 3-Pack. $20 $14 FOR 3 AT CHRISTY DAWN Buy Now

Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days. $24 $12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE Buy Now

Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask Casetify Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here. $15 AT CASETIFY Buy Now

Redbubble Leopard Print Mask Redbubble Redbubble Leopard Print Mask Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists. $9 AT REDBUBBLE Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

The Best Face Masks for Kids for 2022

The Best Face Masks for Winter

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- KN95, Athleta and More

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

The Best Face Masks for Travel

Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen in 2022