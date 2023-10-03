The time for cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoying Hallmark movies on the couch is nearly upon us, which means now is the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you have a teenage girl at the top of your gift-giving list, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect present that she'll actually like.

Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're not familiar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive this holiday season, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: TikTok.

Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, TikTok has its finger on the pulse of what's popular at any given time. We've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the social media app that are sure to be a hit. The most-wanted gifts among teens this year include the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, lululemon gear, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.

From stylish jewelry to must-have makeup, check out the most popular gifts for teen girls according to TikTok.

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style. $118 Shop Now

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Ulta Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup. $38 Shop Now

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $23 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. $45 Shop Now

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $70 $50 Shop Now

Mialoe Portable Blender Amazon Mialoe Portable Blender Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens. $30 $20 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $39 $31 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read. $140 Shop Now

CAMKORY Digital Camera Amazon CAMKORY Digital Camera Just when we believed digital cameras were a thing of the past, TikTok has reintroduced them as a part of the vintage aesthetic. $50 Shop Now

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing. $120 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $480 Shop Now

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. $599 $500 WIFI Shop Now $749 $630 WIFI + CELLULAR Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Gift Guide.

