If you're stumped on the perfect gift that's fun for the choosey teenager in your life, listen up!

We know teens are hard to shop for. And while there are great gift guide lists out there for the best gifts under $50, best gifts under $25, those aren't quite the right spot to find the right gift idea for a teen boy or teenage girl. And no, it's not a gift card. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets.

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.

Fashion

Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Yoga Pants Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Yoga Pants Old Navy Gift wide-leg yoga pants, such as this pair from Old Navy, made popular by Gen Z style icon Emma Chamberlain. REGULARLY $24.99 $20 at Old Navy

Black Faux Leather Blazer Missguided Missguided Black Faux Leather Blazer Missguided A faux leather blazer looks so cool for fall and winter. REGULARLY $87 $35 at Missguided

Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants Nike Nordstrom Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants Nike Loungewear is a must-have category for teens, especially a pair of comfy, oversized fleece sweatpants like this one from Nike. REGULARLY $60 $45 at Nordstrom

Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Crocs Amazon Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Crocs Crocs are cool again. Choose from a range of colors of this iconic slip-on shoe. Starting $24.99 at Amazon

Tiny Gold Name Necklace Gold Personalized Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace Gold Personalized Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. REGULARLY STARTING $40.90 Starting $28.63 at Etsy

Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Amazon Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. Starting $48.99 at Amazon

Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker Nike The iconic Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok. $90 at Nordstrom

Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks. $98 at Lululemon

Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold Kendra Scott The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 32 colors. Starting $50 at Kendra Scott

Jadon Boot Dr. Martens Nordstrom Jadon Boot Dr. Martens A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. $180 at Nordstrom

Beauty

The Ultimate Detangler Tangle Teezer Ulta The Ultimate Detangler Tangle Teezer The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging. Great for using on wet hair. $14 at Ulta

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. $81.90 at Amazon

The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 VALUE $37.50 at Glossier

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! REGULARLY $39 $27.30 at Nordstrom

Home

Window Privacy Film Volcanics Amazon Window Privacy Film Volcanics Decorative stained glass-inspired window films are on many wish lists on TikTok. Starting $6.79 at Amazon

Voyager Turntable Crosley Target Voyager Turntable Crosley This vintage-inspired Crosley turntable plays three different speeds of records and lets you listen digitally via Bluetooth connectivity. $89.95 at Target

Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish Kerry Brooks Uncommon Goods Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish Kerry Brooks This handmade jewel-tone birth month jewelry dish will make a great stocking stuffer. $24 at Uncommon Goods

Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM The Home Depot Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning. $174.88 at The Home Depot

Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana Wayfair Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. $45.99 at Wayfair

Electronics

iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation) Apple Amazon iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation) Apple Splurge on the newest version of the Apple iPad Pro, featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, pro cameras, four speaker audio and a A12Z Bionic chip that makes it faster than most PCs. It's basically a computer! REGULARLY $799 $729 at Amazon

Apple Pencil Apple Amazon Apple Pencil Apple The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. $94.88 at Amazon

Studio Creator Video Maker Kit Canal Toys Target Studio Creator Video Maker Kit Canal Toys If your teen can't stop doing TikTok dances, upgrade their setup with this video maker kit that comes with a ring light, tripod, smartphone holder and green screen. $24.99 at Target

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Amazon AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 20% on Amazon. REGULARLY $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats Target Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats Need some quiet time? These noise-cancelling headphones are a great gift, available at Target. $299.99 at Target

For the Parents

Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Amazon Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case All-Clad Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea for Dad or Grandpa and exactly what a grill master-in-training needs. REGULARLY $144 $119.95 at Amazon

3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware Walmart 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer Farberware If your parents don't have an air fryer yet, this is the time to scoop up the versatile meal maker. This Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer fries to crisp golden perfection without using an abundance of oil. Plus, it grills, bakes, broils, warms and toasts. REGULARLY $99 $49.88 at Walmart

