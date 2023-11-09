Boyfriends are great, sure, but they can be hard to shop for sometimes.

If he's part of a fandom like Star Wars or anime, things are more straightforward. But when it comes to selecting a more personal, quality Christmas or Hanukkah gift to show him how much you care about him, things aren't quite as simple. Don't worry, though, because we're here to help.

If you've felt inspired by the boyfriend fashion makeovers on TikTok, take this as your sign to get your man new duds this holiday season. Brands like AllSaints and Levi's have investment pieces that won't sacrifice the individual style that drew you to him in the first place. The old adage "the way to his heart is through his stomach" still rings true, and there are yummy gifts from The Cavaiar Co. and Truff. If he's the Player Two to your Player One, a Nintendo Switch or noise-cancelling headphones are great picks, with many items part of Black Friday sales at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. If he's more analog, a portable cornhole set or shiny new pickleball paddles could be perfect for your man. Find gift ideas from boyfriend-approved brands YETI, Vuori and more below. No matter your budget or the length of your relationship, there's an option ahead.

Below, shop the best Christmas 2023 gift ideas for your boyfriend from Nordstrom, Amazon and more. He'll love unwrapping one of these thoughtful gifts come Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. For more inspiration, also check out our guide to the best gifts for men.

Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Disney+ Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Give the gift of great movies and TV with this bundle. He can watch sports, childhood favorites and more. $15/month and up Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Best Buy Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $375 $259 Shop Now

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Amazon Truff Holiday Gift Pack The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $40 Shop Now

