From best-selling beauty sets to TikTok-loved fashion finds, we've rounded up the best gifts that any girlfriend will love.
The holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to express your love and appreciation for the special woman in your life, yet the quest for the perfect gift can be daunting. To help you complete your shopping early and exceed expectations this year, we've rounded up the best gifts that are certain to leave a lasting impression on her.
Whether you're seeking a sentimental gift or an on-trend option, you'll find an abundance of gifts suited for every budget and taste. If you're shopping for a loved one who seemingly has everything, consider TikTok favorites like Our Place's Always Pan, UGG's Cozy Slippers and lululemon's Everywhere Bag. For a more heartfelt gesture, surprise her with earrings from Mejuri or fresh flowers from UrbanStems.
To simplify the gift-giving process further, we've discovered choices that align with the various interests they love. For the woman who cherishes cozy moments, choose from slippers, a weighted blanket or a sweater. If she's looking to elevate her tech collection, treat her to a portable speaker or noise-cancelling headphones. And for the beauty enthusiast keeping up with the latest trends, indulge her with a new assortment of fragrances, eye masks and lotions for soft skin.
Ahead, shop our top gift picks that are bound to delight her this holiday season.
UGG Women's Cozy Slipper
Treat her to the epitome of comfort with the UGG Cozy Slippers. Featuring a sweater-knit upper and luxurious sheepskin lining, these are an essential addition to any wardrobe.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set
Highlighting Gucci's Flora Gardenia, Jasmine and Magnolia fragrances, elegantly packaged in a stunning gift set.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Anyone will love these Oprah-approved pajamas that are deliciously soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep them feeling cool.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to music in no time.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Gift them this travel-size set in Sol de Janeiro's addictive scent. It comes with a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.
Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops
Made in gold vermeil, these hoops are inspired by the shape of a French pastry.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
The beloved lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in fleece is the ultimate casual-chic accessory, offering a convenient solution for carrying essentials.
Always Pan 2.0 in Rosa
This cult-favorite pan, featuring a rosy pink shade and serving the purpose of ten pieces of traditional cookware, is an excellent choice for the home cook in your life.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Spotted across TikTok, this Marshall portable speaker with a vintage-inspired aesthetic delivers absolute 360° with True Stereophonic technology and boats over 30 hours of portable playtime.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe
This chic SKIMS robe, crafted from super-soft modal ribbed fabric, is ideal for leisurely lounging or layering over sleepwear.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes
With options to hydrate, lift and firm, this three-piece kit of full-size, bestselling Hydra-Gel Patches is perfect for the busy holiday season.
Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Whether she's the ultimate gamer or enjoys gaming casually, this hard-shell Nintendo Switch case with convenient mesh pockets inside is the perfect gift.
Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker
If she's a morning coffee enthusiast, she'll adore this 4-in-1 coffee maker designed to craft both hot and cold beverages, complete with a milk frother.
Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.
UrbanStems The Lola
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve
They'll experience coziness and warmth in this oversized crewneck sweater that has become a favorite among TikTok users.
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones perfectly balance quiet, comfort, and sound whether the wearer is traveling, working or relaxing at home.
