The Best Gifts for Your Girlfriend: Shop Gift Ideas That Are Sure to Delight This Holiday

By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 7:08 AM PST, November 15, 2023

From best-selling beauty sets to TikTok-loved fashion finds, we've rounded up the best gifts that any girlfriend will love.

The holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to express your love and appreciation for the special woman in your life, yet the quest for the perfect gift can be daunting. To help you complete your shopping early and exceed expectations this year, we've rounded up the best gifts that are certain to leave a lasting impression on her.

Whether you're seeking a sentimental gift or an on-trend option, you'll find an abundance of gifts suited for every budget and taste. If you're shopping for a loved one who seemingly has everything, consider TikTok favorites like Our Place's Always Pan, UGG's Cozy Slippers and lululemon's Everywhere Bag. For a more heartfelt gesture, surprise her with earrings from Mejuri or fresh flowers from UrbanStems.

To simplify the gift-giving process further, we've discovered choices that align with the various interests they love. For the woman who cherishes cozy moments, choose from slippers, a weighted blanket or a sweater. If she's looking to elevate her tech collection, treat her to a portable speaker or noise-cancelling headphones. And for the beauty enthusiast keeping up with the latest trends, indulge her with a new assortment of fragrances, eye masks and lotions for soft skin.

Ahead, shop our top gift picks that are bound to delight her this holiday season.

UGG Women's Cozy Slipper

UGG Women's Cozy Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Cozy Slipper

Treat her to the epitome of comfort with the UGG Cozy Slippers. Featuring a sweater-knit upper and luxurious sheepskin lining, these are an essential addition to any wardrobe.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set
Sephora

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Eau de Parfum Perfume Set

Highlighting Gucci's Flora Gardenia, Jasmine and Magnolia fragrances, elegantly packaged in a stunning gift set.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Anyone will love these Oprah-approved pajamas that are deliciously soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep them feeling cool.

$195 $137

with code etonline

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to music in no time. 

$249 $199

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set

Gift them this travel-size set in Sol de Janeiro's addictive scent. It comes with a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops
Mejuri

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops

Made in gold vermeil, these hoops are inspired by the shape of a French pastry.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

The beloved lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in fleece is the ultimate casual-chic accessory, offering a convenient solution for carrying essentials.

Always Pan 2.0 in Rosa

Always Pan 2.0 in Rosa
Our Place

Always Pan 2.0 in Rosa

This cult-favorite pan, featuring a rosy pink shade and serving the purpose of ten pieces of traditional cookware, is an excellent choice for the home cook in your life.

$150 $99

Shop Now

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Spotted across TikTok, this Marshall portable speaker with a vintage-inspired aesthetic delivers absolute 360° with True Stereophonic technology and boats over 30 hours of portable playtime.

$170 $160

Shop Now

SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe

SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe

This chic SKIMS robe, crafted from super-soft modal ribbed fabric, is ideal for leisurely lounging or layering over sleepwear.

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes
Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes

With options to hydrate, lift and firm, this three-piece kit of full-size, bestselling Hydra-Gel Patches is perfect for the busy holiday season.

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Whether she's the ultimate gamer or enjoys gaming casually, this hard-shell Nintendo Switch case with convenient mesh pockets inside is the perfect gift.

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker
Amazon

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

If she's a morning coffee enthusiast, she'll adore this 4-in-1 coffee maker designed to craft both hot and cold beverages, complete with a milk frother.

$150 $120

With Coupon

Shop Now

Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Etsy

Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.

$27  $16 and up

Shop Now

UrbanStems The Lola

UrbanStems The Lola
Urban Stems

UrbanStems The Lola

Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve
Amazon

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve

They'll experience coziness and warmth in this oversized crewneck sweater that has become a favorite among TikTok users.

$63 $43

Shop Now

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Let them engulf themselves in this weighted blanket that feels like they're receiving a massive hug.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones perfectly balance quiet, comfort, and sound whether the wearer is traveling, working or relaxing at home.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

