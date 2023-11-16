Find just the right holiday gift for your boss, work wife or an entire department.
Coworkers support each other through more than simply checking off day-to-day tasks.
From learning how to stay connected while working remotely to figuring out the hybrid work model, you've been through a lot with your coworkers over the last few years. Because so many of us spend most of our waking hours at work, it's possible you interact with your coworkers more than some members of your family.
Whether you know them so well at this point or you're still building rapport, finding a coworker gift can be tricky. Whatever present you choose should be useful, work-appropriate and more thoughtful than a gift card. But now that things are stressed at work wrapping up Q4 and the hectic holiday shopping season is in full swing, where does a busy employee even begin to shop?
That's where we come in. Below, find our selection of great gifts for your work wife, your boss, that office manager who always saves the good chips for you, and even gifts that will delight your whole team at once.
For Your Work Bestie
Cat Landscape 48 Notebook
Show up to the meeting with a boring notebook? Never that! Gift your cat-loving work friend this notebook with flair. Grab three notebooks and save even more.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
They're so great about bringing their lunch from home. Help them liven it up with flake sea salt they can keep in their desk drawer.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Help them stay hydrated around the office with a new Stanley tumbler.
BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote
The hybrid work life means carrying many things from home to the office, so help them out with this BAGGU tote.
For Your Boss
OHTO Needle Point Knock Ballpoint Pen
This pen is a favorite in the ballpoint category for clean handwritten notes every time.
Graf Lantz Bierfilzl Square Felt Coasters
Help them keep their desk clear of water stains with these merino wool felt coasters.
Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods
Whether traveling for work or play, many flyers use wireless headphones these days — meaning there's no way to plug in to listen when they want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen. The AirFly connects via Bluetooth with preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen for seamless listening.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
For the Team
Harry & David Ultimate Premium Gift Basket
With enough goodies to feed a crowd, this basket offers savory and sweet treats that would be great for a big family or a small office. They'll get two types of gourmet popcorn, three types of cured meats, crackers, mixed nuts, baklava, a variety of covered pretzels and more.
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
If there is a central location in the office or space on your desk, this aromatherapy diffuser is the gift that keeps on giving to disguise unwanted office smells. (Who put fish in the microwave?!)
The Pie Hole 24-Pack Assortment
There's something for everyone's pie hole in this gift box.
Bananagrams Signature Edition Game
Keep this game around to help ahead of brainstorms or when a team member is feeling blocked creatively.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.