Coworkers support each other through more than simply checking off day-to-day tasks.

From learning how to stay connected while working remotely to figuring out the hybrid work model, you've been through a lot with your coworkers over the last few years. Because so many of us spend most of our waking hours at work, it's possible you interact with your coworkers more than some members of your family.

Whether you know them so well at this point or you're still building rapport, finding a coworker gift can be tricky. Whatever present you choose should be useful, work-appropriate and more thoughtful than a gift card. But now that things are stressed at work wrapping up Q4 and the hectic holiday shopping season is in full swing, where does a busy employee even begin to shop?

That's where we come in. Below, find our selection of great gifts for your work wife, your boss, that office manager who always saves the good chips for you, and even gifts that will delight your whole team at once.

For Your Work Bestie

Cat Landscape 48 Notebook Society6 Cat Landscape 48 Notebook Show up to the meeting with a boring notebook? Never that! Gift your cat-loving work friend this notebook with flair. Grab three notebooks and save even more. $21 $17 Shop Now

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes Amazon Maldon Sea Salt Flakes They're so great about bringing their lunch from home. Help them liven it up with flake sea salt they can keep in their desk drawer. $15 Shop Now

For Your Boss

For the Team

