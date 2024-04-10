Beauty & Wellness

The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2024: Soft Pastels, Warm Hues and More On-Trend Shades for the Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Spring Nail Colors of 2024
Getty Images
By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 11:23 AM PDT, April 10, 2024

Get ready to bloom into the new season with the sweetest spring nail colors.

Spring is here in full effect, and there are few better ways to celebrate the sunny season than with a fresh manicure. As we pack away winter coats and boots, we're also bidding farewell to dark nail shades, making room for the cheerful embrace of bright pops of color.

From delicate pastel hues to bold shades, there's an abundance of spring nail colors that embody the playful and rejuvenating essence of the season. Dive into nail hues inspired by the latest fashion and beauty trends, such as the charming coquette aesthetic spotlighting soft baby pinks and blue beauty forecasted by Pinterest. Embrace the warmth of the season with the hottest colors of the moment, including Pantone's Color of the Year, peach fuzz, and runway sensations like lilac.

As spring comes alive with outdoor activities galore, finding a spare moment for a trip to the nail salon can be a challenge. Opting for an at-home manicure is a convenient way to save time and money while still achieving a polished look. Plus, a bottle of nail polish comes at a fraction of the cost of a salon manicure, and with an array of spring colors to experiment with, the options for creativity are endless.

To help your nails blossom this season, we've rounded up our favorite spring-inspired nail polishes.

essie Ballet Slippers

essie Ballet Slippers
Amazon

essie Ballet Slippers

This delicate pink nail polish with sheer pink undertones and a glossy shine finish perfectly captures the charm of the latest coquette aesthetic.

$10 $9

Shop Now

OPI Mali-blu Shore

OPI Mali-blu Shore
Amazon

OPI Mali-blu Shore

Make a splash this spring with OPI's Mali-blu Shore, a shade that will transport you to a sun-kissed beach with crashing waves.

OPI Freedom of Peach

OPI Freedom of Peach
Amazon

OPI Freedom of Peach

Embrace Pantone's Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, and elevate your nail game with this creamy peach nail polish.

essie Turquoise And Caicos

essie Turquoise And Caicos
Amazon

essie Turquoise And Caicos

Let this sage green nail polish whisk you away to where lush grass and vibrant leaves await (if only in your mind). 

$10 $7

Shop Now

OPI Do You Lilac It?

OPI Do You Lilac It?
Amazon

OPI Do You Lilac It?

Lilac reigns as one of the hottest colors spotted on the runways, poised to define spring fashion trends. Flaunt this nail polish from the blooming days of spring through the scorching hot summer days.

essie Bright Fuchsia

essie Bright Fuchsia
Amazon

essie Bright Fuchsia

Looking for the perfect polish to match your Easter dress or your swimsuit and flip-flops during spring break? essie's Bright Fuchsia delivers the perfect burst of vibrant color.

$10 $9

Shop Now

OPI Make My Daisy

OPI Make My Daisy
Amazon

OPI Make My Daisy

This pale yellow nail polish has our minds drifting off to the sunny days of spring and beautiful daisies in bloom.

OPI Clear Your Cash

OPI Clear Your Cash
Amazon

OPI Clear Your Cash

Green polish is back in the spotlight for spring 2024. If you're new to green nail colors, this pastel shade is a good way to ease yourself into the trend. 

essie Don't Burst My Bubble

essie Don't Burst My Bubble
Amazon

essie Don't Burst My Bubble

essie Don't Burst My Bubble is a lilac with a bang. The punchy color will have you smiling every time you look down at your hands. 

$7 $6

Shop Now

essie Break It Sundown

essie Break It Sundown
Amazon

essie Break It Sundown

This vibrant orange nail polish, with yellow undertones and a cream finish, has us dreaming of that first bite into an orange creamsicle on a warm spring day. 

$7 $6

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 40% on All Laura Geller Products for a Spring Makeup Refresh

Sales & Deals

Save 40% on All Laura Geller Products for a Spring Makeup Refresh

Skincare 101: The Best Order to Apply Skincare Products

Beauty & Wellness

Skincare 101: The Best Order to Apply Skincare Products

The Viral, Celeb-Loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 25% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Viral, Celeb-Loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is 25% Off Right Now

Save Over 25% on Foreo Skincare Devices at This Secret Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Over 25% on Foreo Skincare Devices at This Secret Sale

Save 30% on Kiehl's Best-Selling Skincare and Gift Sets

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Kiehl's Best-Selling Skincare and Gift Sets

This Rare Drunk Elephant Sale Includes Every Clean Skincare Must-Have

Sales & Deals

This Rare Drunk Elephant Sale Includes Every Clean Skincare Must-Have

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Upgrade Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Upgrade Your Routine in 2024

Tags:

Latest News