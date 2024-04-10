Spring is here in full effect, and there are few better ways to celebrate the sunny season than with a fresh manicure. As we pack away winter coats and boots, we're also bidding farewell to dark nail shades, making room for the cheerful embrace of bright pops of color.

From delicate pastel hues to bold shades, there's an abundance of spring nail colors that embody the playful and rejuvenating essence of the season. Dive into nail hues inspired by the latest fashion and beauty trends, such as the charming coquette aesthetic spotlighting soft baby pinks and blue beauty forecasted by Pinterest. Embrace the warmth of the season with the hottest colors of the moment, including Pantone's Color of the Year, peach fuzz, and runway sensations like lilac.

As spring comes alive with outdoor activities galore, finding a spare moment for a trip to the nail salon can be a challenge. Opting for an at-home manicure is a convenient way to save time and money while still achieving a polished look. Plus, a bottle of nail polish comes at a fraction of the cost of a salon manicure, and with an array of spring colors to experiment with, the options for creativity are endless.

To help your nails blossom this season, we've rounded up our favorite spring-inspired nail polishes.

essie Ballet Slippers Amazon essie Ballet Slippers This delicate pink nail polish with sheer pink undertones and a glossy shine finish perfectly captures the charm of the latest coquette aesthetic. $10 $9 Shop Now

OPI Do You Lilac It? Amazon OPI Do You Lilac It? Lilac reigns as one of the hottest colors spotted on the runways, poised to define spring fashion trends. Flaunt this nail polish from the blooming days of spring through the scorching hot summer days. $12 Shop Now

essie Bright Fuchsia Amazon essie Bright Fuchsia Looking for the perfect polish to match your Easter dress or your swimsuit and flip-flops during spring break? essie's Bright Fuchsia delivers the perfect burst of vibrant color. $10 $9 Shop Now

OPI Clear Your Cash Amazon OPI Clear Your Cash Green polish is back in the spotlight for spring 2024. If you're new to green nail colors, this pastel shade is a good way to ease yourself into the trend. $14 Shop Now

essie Break It Sundown Amazon essie Break It Sundown This vibrant orange nail polish, with yellow undertones and a cream finish, has us dreaming of that first bite into an orange creamsicle on a warm spring day. $7 $6 Shop Now