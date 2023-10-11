With Prime Day in full swing, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models below.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's Prime Day deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of deals you can shop. The retailer is offering huge savings on so many appliances in honor of October Prime Day, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Early deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From Black + Decker to Dyson, Bissell and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals before Amazon's second Prime Day sale concludes tonight. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
Best October Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
For powerful pet hair pickup, this upright vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete of this cordless stick vacuum seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more from your rugs and hard floors.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Shark UltraCyclone System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
This Shark vacuum fuses two cyclonic air streams for powerful suction and long-lasting motor life. Perfect for homes, cars, and dorm rooms, it includes a versatile floor nozzle for quick bare-floor cleanups, two deep-cleaning attachments, and a convenient storage dock.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
Tineco A10 Essentials Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Save now on this Tineco cordless vacuum that deep cleans both carpets and hard floors with a powerful 450W motor.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum
This ultra lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering.
