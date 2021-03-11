In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Calvin Klein, Glossier and Madewell to update your wardrobe and skincare routine or you want to get in on must-have deals from Dyson and Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get an added 25% off of everything in Adidas' sale section with the promo code EXTRA25. If you aren't sure what to get, we pulled our favorites together just for you.

Aerie is offering 40% off all of its sweatshirts and leggings.

Take 20% off of ASOS brands with the promo code ASOSYES.

For every $200 you spend on furniture and home decor, Bloomingdale's will take $50 off your purchase.

Use the promo code CLASSIC to get up to 30% off find everything on Calvin Klein's website marked down up to 30% off and an added 20% off apparel.

From now until March 16, you can get 15% off mattresses, as well as 10% off pillows and bed frames, from Casper. Plus, you can save up to 60% off final sale items. If you're looking for more mattress deals, we've rounded up our favorites just in time for Daylight Savings Time.

Get an additional 40% off of Chinese Laundry's sale section with the code EXTRA40.

Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum -- and get free tools and shipping in the process -- from now until March 13.

Take an extra 40% off anything in Eddie Bauer's clearance section with the code GLACIER40.

Eloquii is offering 50% off all tops, dresses and pants when you use the code NEEDITNOW at the checkout.

With an added 50% off, you can get up to 70% off on Express' clearance section.

When you use the promo code SWEET20 at the checkout, Forever 21 will take 20% off and get free shipping when you make a purchase of $65 or more. Offer ends March 16.

Right now, cult-favorite beauty brand Glossier is giving you $13 off its 3-Step Skincare Routine.

Get up to 30% off Madewell's styles when you use the promo code HOWFUN at the checkout.

Missguided is offering 50% off of everything on its site. No promo code needed.

For a limited time, Neiman Marcus is taking 20% off its sale and clearance section, which. means you'll get up to 75% off.

Get up to 65% off in The Spring Lounge Shop at Nordstrom Rack.

Overstock's Semi-Annual Sale is happening now through March 22. Save up to 70% off of thousands of items, including our favorite picks from the sale.

Staples is offering up to $100 off more than 100 ergonomic chairs -- which means it's time to up your WFH game.

Get 25% off your entire makeup purchase from Stila Cosmetics when you use the code VIP25.

For Tuft & Needle's Spring Refresh Sale, which lasts through April 18, the brand is giving you 10% off its entire site and 15% off bed frames.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket This classic jacket is bound to be a favorite in your closet. But just in case you need another reason to grab it, Meghan Markle wore this exact style during part of her interview with Oprah. On top of that, this jacket is available for under $80 when you use the code EXTRA at the checkout. $76 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Oily Skin Glossier Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Oily Skin Skincare doesn't get any easier than this trio, which features everything you need to care for your skin -- especially those with oily complexions. $42 AT GLOSSIER (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner Now's the time to get one of Dyson's powerful vacuum cleaners while it's on sale. This one was designed to get even the toughest dirt and pet hair out of your floors. $400 AT DYSON (REGULARLY $500) Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio Sephora Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio Give yourself the perfect beauty look with this contouring trio from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. $37 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

The North Face HMLYN Insulated Vest Backcountry The North Face HMLYN Insulated Vest Spring will no doubt come with its colder days. In which case, a puffer vest is the essential layering piece. $81 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Crocs Classic Clog Zappos Crocs Classic Clog In case you're eager to take on the Crocs trend, these colorful clogs will be the perfect addition to your comfortable spring wardrobe. $36 AT ZAPPOS (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

