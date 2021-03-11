The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Calvin Klein and Glossier to Dyson and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Calvin Klein, Glossier and Madewell to update your wardrobe and skincare routine or you want to get in on must-have deals from Dyson and Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Adidas
Right now, you can get an added 25% off of everything in Adidas' sale section with the promo code EXTRA25. If you aren't sure what to get, we pulled our favorites together just for you.
Aerie
Aerie is offering 40% off all of its sweatshirts and leggings.
ASOS
Take 20% off of ASOS brands with the promo code ASOSYES.
Bloomingdale's
For every $200 you spend on furniture and home decor, Bloomingdale's will take $50 off your purchase.
Calvin Klein
Use the promo code CLASSIC to get up to 30% off find everything on Calvin Klein's website marked down up to 30% off and an added 20% off apparel.
Casper
From now until March 16, you can get 15% off mattresses, as well as 10% off pillows and bed frames, from Casper. Plus, you can save up to 60% off final sale items. If you're looking for more mattress deals, we've rounded up our favorites just in time for Daylight Savings Time.
Chinese Laundry
Get an additional 40% off of Chinese Laundry's sale section with the code EXTRA40.
Dyson
Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum -- and get free tools and shipping in the process -- from now until March 13.
Eddie Bauer
Take an extra 40% off anything in Eddie Bauer's clearance section with the code GLACIER40.
Eloquii
Eloquii is offering 50% off all tops, dresses and pants when you use the code NEEDITNOW at the checkout.
Express
With an added 50% off, you can get up to 70% off on Express' clearance section.
Forever 21
When you use the promo code SWEET20 at the checkout, Forever 21 will take 20% off and get free shipping when you make a purchase of $65 or more. Offer ends March 16.
Glossier
Right now, cult-favorite beauty brand Glossier is giving you $13 off its 3-Step Skincare Routine.
Madewell
Get up to 30% off Madewell's styles when you use the promo code HOWFUN at the checkout.
Missguided
Missguided is offering 50% off of everything on its site. No promo code needed.
Neiman Marcus
For a limited time, Neiman Marcus is taking 20% off its sale and clearance section, which. means you'll get up to 75% off.
Nordstrom Rack
Get up to 65% off in The Spring Lounge Shop at Nordstrom Rack.
Overstock
Overstock's Semi-Annual Sale is happening now through March 22. Save up to 70% off of thousands of items, including our favorite picks from the sale.
Staples
Staples is offering up to $100 off more than 100 ergonomic chairs -- which means it's time to up your WFH game.
Stila Cosmetics
Get 25% off your entire makeup purchase from Stila Cosmetics when you use the code VIP25.
Tuft & Needle
For Tuft & Needle's Spring Refresh Sale, which lasts through April 18, the brand is giving you 10% off its entire site and 15% off bed frames.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
