The Best Shorts Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

Summer shorts, sorted! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on a variety of short styles for a limited time.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with deep discounts from big fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on the comfortable warm-weather staple for men and women from Levi's, Lucky Brand, Dockers and more. You'll find a range of shorts from denim cutoffs to chinos.

The Amazon Big Style Sale has deals you can't miss from favorites such as Tory Burch, Superga, Kate Spade and more labels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top selects of shorts on sale.

Oceanside Beach Short Roxy Amazon Oceanside Beach Short Roxy Comfy linen drawstring shorts with relaxed fit to throw on for the beach, pool or anything, really. REGULARLY $38.50 $28.87 at Amazon

Mid Rise Relaxed Short Lucky Brand Amazon Mid Rise Relaxed Short Lucky Brand Mid-rise cutoffs are ideal for warm weather. REGULARLY $59.50 $26.78 at Amazon

Denim Turn-Cuff Short Daily Ritual Amazon Denim Turn-Cuff Short Daily Ritual Style this pair with everything from tees to blouses. REGULARLY $34 $22.10 at Amazon

Size Plus New Shorts Levi's Amazon Size Plus New Shorts Levi's Mid-rise denim shorts with cuff detail. REGULARLY $44.50 $24.99 at Amazon

569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts Levi's Amazon 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts Levi's These bestselling menswear denim shorts are essential for summer. REGULARLY $45 $26.99 at Amazon

Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short Dockers Amazon Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short Dockers Collect multiple colors of this classic short. REGULARLY $29.99 $19.79 at Amazon

Soft-Tech 9" Training Short Amazon Essentials Amazon Soft-Tech 9" Training Short Amazon Essentials Moisture-wicking, lightweight shorts great for working out or running errands in. REGULARLY $18.97 $13 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

