The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds: Shop Spring Jackets, Dresses, Sandals and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Spring Amazon Fashion Finds
Getty

Amazon has everything shoppers need for the spring season with stylish fashion essentials that make perfect additions to your wardrobe. Everyone wants to show up to their spring vacation in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits. Luckily Amazon is a hub for trendy, affordable fashion year-round. 

From Levi's denim shorts and high-heeled sandals to classic Ray-Ban aviators, tiered maxi dresses, tote bags and more, Amazon has so many trendy pieces that won't break the bank. Whether you're searching for the perfect outfit for a spring getaway, a lightweight spring wedding guest dress or just everyday warm weather attire, we have rounded up some of our favorite looks for all of your fashion needs. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the most stylish pieces we found on Amazon ahead of Spring 2023. 

Best Dresses for Spring

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$39
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a spring must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$55$40
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$51$43
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

$46$31
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This midi ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. 

$58$44
WITH COUPON
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in eight pretty colors.

$60$45

Best Swimsuits & Coverups for Spring

Cupshe Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini
CUPSHE Women's Red Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini
Amazon
Cupshe Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini

With over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this body-hugging is a must-have for spring and beyond.

$34
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

$34
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$21
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up
Amazon
2 Piece Crochet Cover Up

This soft crochet two-piece cover up set will have you feeling confident and keep you cool.

$25$20
WITH COUPON
Body Glove Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+
Body Glove Women's Smoothies Sleek Long Sleeve Rash guard
Amazon
Body Glove Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+

Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this spring and summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard shirt has a UPF of 50+.

$48
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit

The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.

$33

Best Jackets for Spring

SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker
SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker
Amazon
SweatyRocks Women's Lightweight Windbreaker

A colorful, lightweight windbreaker perfect for spring. 

$35
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$98$55
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket
Amazon
Charles River Apparel Women's New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket

Stay dry all spring long with the Charles River's classic New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket. 

$63
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Amazon
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat

This simple black bomber jacket is the perfect jacket to bring with you to spring and beyond. 

$40$36
WITH COUPON

Best Pants & Bottoms for Spring

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
Amazon
Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

There's not much that is cozier than slipping into a pair of sweatpants after a long day. Now you can look fashionable too when wearing these comfy pants.

$40$33
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt
Amazon
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt

Keep it effortlessly cool and Y2K-centric with this colorblock denim mini skirt.

$31
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$48
WITH COUPON
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for spring. 

 

$60$38
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.

$24 AND UP
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
Amazon
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
$29$17
WITH COUPON
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any spring occasion. 

$36
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a spring staple. 

$60$40
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers

These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. 

 

$23

Best Shoes for Spring

New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe

This pair of cushioned tennis shoes from New Balance made from a combination of leather and mesh are comfortable enough for extended sessions of walking, training or whatever spring sport you want to try out.

$70$65
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal

Step into spring with these square toe high-heeled sandals. The perfect shoe to pair with a floral dress or midi skirt during the warmer months.

$50
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Amazon
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal

Get over 40% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 14,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.

$70$39
Free People Harbor Brocade Platform
Free People Brocade Platform
Amazon
Free People Harbor Brocade Platform

Y2K fashion trends are definitely back in style. And, there are few trends that scream "Y2K" more than platform sandals (save for maybe the denim on denim look).

$98
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$89
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
BRONAX Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides. If you're shopping early for Spring break, you can get them now for 43% off.

$36$24
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a spring hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100$60

Best Accessories for Spring 

Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Amazon
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

This might just be the chicest beach bag we've ever seen — perfect for any poolside antics, too.

$35
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

A classic pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban that will never go out style. Score this deal now ahead of spring, while supplies last.

$151
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Amazon
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

This stylish straw hat offers a comfortable and breathable fit, making it perfect to wear on sunny days. 

$30$26
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Amazon
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Treat your beach and pool wardrobe to a darling color pop this spring with this Turkish Cotton tote.

$30$25
WITH COUPON
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Dress up any spring outfit with a structured pair of Ray-Ban sunnies.

$213$161

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

