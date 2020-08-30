The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic Inside
Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.
If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.
To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.
A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in.
Stay cozy and look cool in this plus size grey sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband (you can also get this in black). Plus, the set is 60% off!
No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants.
We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers.
We love the rainbows on this cropped, soft ,100% cotton, terry hoodie from Lou & Grey.
If you are into sweatpants then you need to grab these.. These sweatpants match with the coordinating rainbow sweatshirt seen above.
This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches.
A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look.
We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Loungewear Deals
The New SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection and More
Best Loungewear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale
Where to Buy Tie Dye: Shop Lululemon, Nordstrom, Etsy and More