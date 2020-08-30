Shopping

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic Inside

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.

If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.

To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Urban Outfitters
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under

A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. 

HOODIE
JOGGER

Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo
Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo

Stay cozy and look cool in this plus size grey sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband (you can also get this in black). Plus, the set is 60% off! 

REGULARLY $55

Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal

No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants. 

REGULARLY $60

Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing
Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing

We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers. 

REGULARLY $55

Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie
Lou & Grey
Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie
Lou & Grey

We love the rainbows on this cropped, soft ,100% cotton, terry hoodie from Lou & Grey.

Rainbow Embroidered Sweatpants
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie
Lou & Grey
Rainbow Embroidered Sweatpants
Lou & Grey

If you are into sweatpants then you need to grab these.. These sweatpants match with the coordinating rainbow sweatshirt seen above. 

Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike
Nike Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike
Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike

This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches. 

CREW
PANTS

Culver City Set
Free People
Free People Culver City Set
Free People
Culver City Set
Free People

A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look. 

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Verishop
Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis

We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit. 

SWEATSHIRT
SWEATPANT

