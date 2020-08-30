The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic Inside

Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.

If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.

To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under Urban Outfitters Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. HOODIE $59 at Urban Outfitters JOGGER $49 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set Boohoo Boohoo Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set Boohoo Stay cozy and look cool in this plus size grey sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband (you can also get this in black). Plus, the set is 60% off! REGULARLY $55 $20 at Boohoo

Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set Nasty Gal No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants. REGULARLY $60 $19 at Nasty Gal

Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set PrettyLittleThing We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers. REGULARLY $55 $33 at PrettyLittleThing

Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Rainbow Embroidered Hoodie Lou & Grey We love the rainbows on this cropped, soft ,100% cotton, terry hoodie from Lou & Grey. $75.90 at Lou & Grey

Rainbow Embroidered Sweatpants Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Rainbow Embroidered Sweatpants Lou & Grey If you are into sweatpants then you need to grab these.. These sweatpants match with the coordinating rainbow sweatshirt seen above. $79.50 at Lou & Grey

Sportswear Crew and Pants Nike Nike Sportswear Crew and Pants Nike This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches. CREW $65 at Nike PANTS $65 at Nike

Culver City Set Free People Free People Culver City Set Free People A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look. $98 at Free People

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis Verishop Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis We're obsessed with this funfetti tie dye sweatsuit. SWEATSHIRT $125 at Verishop SWEATPANT $120 at Verishop

