The Best TV Deals at Best Buy To Shop Right Now: Save on Sony, LG, and Samsung TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung TV 2023
Samsung

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic deals, and you can count on the tech retailer to have what you need at an amazing price. Best Buy currently has incredible offers on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, Best Buy is bursting with TV deals so you can watch all of your favorite TV shows in style this summer.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

You can save on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs of all sizes at Best Buy. We've combed through Best Buy's site to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on. 

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs or looking for a new 4K gaming TV, you don't have to wait to take of advantage of these great deals. Ahead, shop the best TV deals from Best Buy right now.

Best Buy Best LG TV Deals

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Save $300 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.

$2,500$2,200

Best Buy Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $1,000 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.

 

$3,300$2,300
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,600$2,100
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,100$950

Best Buy Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV
Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV
Best Buy
Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV

With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action.

$1,400$1,300

