The Best TV Deals to Shop from Amazon's Fourth of July Sale: Save on Samsung, LG, Sony and More
Between the Fourth of July and then Amazon Prime Day 2023 coming on July 11, there is no shortage of summer savings this month. Amazon has a ton of Fourth of July deals on tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget.
Anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Fourth of July sale, unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members. From Samsung's highly-rated Frame TV to the new LG C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shop this holiday weekend.
Until Prime Day sales officially begin next week, there are tons of steep discounts worth shopping now. To find top TV deals and get back to enjoying your pool time and fireworks shows, take advantage of the best Amazon Fourth of July TV sales, below.
Best Amazon Fourth of July TV Deals
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
Save on every size of the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
Samsung's advanced 4K OLED Processor takes ordinary picture and makes it extraordinary. Thanks to self-illuminating pixels and Quantum Dots, you can enjoy a naturally bright and colorful picture every time.
With LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, you'll get a vivid viewing experience with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors that add depth and bring out the best in whatever you're watching.
Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
Bing movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
