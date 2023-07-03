Between the Fourth of July and then Amazon Prime Day 2023 coming on July 11, there is no shortage of summer savings this month. Amazon has a ton of Fourth of July deals on tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget.

Anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Fourth of July sale, unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members. From Samsung's highly-rated Frame TV to the new LG C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever, we've rounded up the best TV deals to shop this holiday weekend.

Until Prime Day sales officially begin next week, there are tons of steep discounts worth shopping now. To find top TV deals and get back to enjoying your pool time and fireworks shows, take advantage of the best Amazon Fourth of July TV sales, below.

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,387 Shop Now

