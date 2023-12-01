Chantel's bad blood with her ex-husband, Pedro, and his family is boiling over. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel gets a mysterious package from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic where Pedro and his family are from, and accuses them of witchcraft.

Chantel and Pedro's family have never gotten along and the divorce between Chantel and Pedro has been anything but friendly. They've fought over selling the home they once shared -- Chantel refused to let Pedro sell it despite his new career in real estate -- and Chantel has also accused him of cheating on her during their marriage, which he denied. In this clip, Chantel receives an unexpected package from Santo Domingo. Once she opens it, the contents inside the box rattle her.

"When I opened the box, I have my jaw on the floor because it's things that I have never seen before," she says. "There's this three-horned prong thing inside the box. It's red and black. It looks very demonic. And then there's a coffin in there. I know that this came from Pedro's family."

Chantel says the package smells bad and that it's scaring her. Chantel and her family decide to burn the contents.

"When someone devises to curse a person or people using black magic, it's very serious," Chantel's mom, Karen, tells cameras. "And I just know this has to be something from Pedro's fishy witches."

Meanwhile, Chantel's brother, River, notes as he burns the package, "One thing we don't do, we don't mess around with none of this stuff."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Chantel and she said that the final chapter of The Family Chantel will be "explosive."

"This is going to be the most dramatic season ever," she said. "I mean, I guess it makes sense because it's sort of the finale of the whole series. Listen, I feel like The Family Chantel has been following the decline of my marriage. So this is the end of it. So naturally, it will be explosive."

