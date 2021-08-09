The Highest-Rated Streaming Devices Under $50

While pricey streaming options such as the Apple TV 4K do exist, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to watch Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, Manifest and all the other best shows streaming right now on your TV. For less than $50, you can upgrade an older TV, get a better user interface than your current TV offers and take a big step towards cutting the pay TV cable cord for good, you can get a great reviewer-loved streaming box or streaming stick with great features.

All the streaming devices below offer access to the top streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. They also provide access to free streaming options such as Pluto TV, which has more than 250 free channels to watch. Roku boxes and Roku streaming sticks also offer The Roku Channel app, with more than 190 linear streaming channels available.

Here are the top-rated streaming boxes and streaming sticks you can get right now for under $50.

Roku Express HD Roku via Amazon Roku Express HD The best option for people with older TVs that don’t support 4K, the Roku Express HD streaming box offers a basic 1080p Roku experience at a fantastic sub-$30 price. This easy-to-use, 4.8-star-rated streaming box doesn’t offer all the bells and whistles of more expensive Rokus, but older TVs won’t support some of these premium features anyway. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now $24 AT WALMART Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite HD Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite HD Amazon’s competing entry-level streaming device, the $30 Fire TV Stick Lite, plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back or side of your TV. The 4.7-star-rated Fire TV Stick Lite lacks 4K video support, but it does have a nice feature the Roku Express HD lacks: an Alexa voice remote. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Roku via Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K If you have a 4K-ready TV, you don’t want to use an HD-only streaming box with it. Instead, upgrade to a device such as the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K and HDR. It also comes with a voice remote with TV controls, another nice upgrade over the Roku Express. $35 AT WALMART Buy Now $39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with a more robust Alexa voice remote than the Fire TV Stick Lite -- this one will also control your TV and soundbar. $40 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

