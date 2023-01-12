Winter is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors sale is taking up to 70% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, coats, accessories, and even boots for the winter.

Shop Michael Kors Deals

Now through Sunday, January 16, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.

Whether you are prepping for a winter wedding, birthday party, a new job, or have been eyeing the latest fashion at Michael Kors, grab a new style for up to 70% off during the Michael Kors Sale. Shop our favorites, below.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $99 Shop Now

Logo Jacquard Fringed Poncho Michael Kors Logo Jacquard Fringed Poncho When you don't want to deal with the hassle of a big coat, a poncho will keep you warm while still having a stylish silhouette. $178 $80 Shop Now

Parker Logo and Leather Boot Michael Kors Parker Logo and Leather Boot Everyone needs a striking pair of boots this winter. These leather boots from Michael Kors have a zipper on the side so they're easy to put on and take off. $295 $155 Shop Now

Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot Michael Kors Carmen Faux Leather Ankle Boot For everyday polish, these boots have a sturdy block heel that adds subtle height without sacrificing comfort, while the timeless silhouette renders them endlessly wearable. Style yours with everything from denim to leather. $295 $82 Shop Now

Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag Michael Kors Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag From morning meetings to nights out, the Parker messenger bag is the carryall you’ll want to take everywhere. There is enough room for your wallet, phone and other essentials to take with you all day. $458 $206 Shop Now

