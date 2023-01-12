The Michael Kors Sale Ends This Weekend: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Puffer Coats, and Winter Boots
Winter is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors sale is taking up to 70% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, coats, accessories, and even boots for the winter.
Now through Sunday, January 16, Michael Kors is offering their best deals of the season with steep discounts on the designer's trendy accessories and clothes. If you're looking to step up your wardrobe without spending too much, there are new arrivals marked down now — including ultra stylish tiger print loafers and the in-demand Parker Medium Leather Messenger Bag for carrying all your daily essentials.
Whether you are prepping for a winter wedding, birthday party, a new job, or have been eyeing the latest fashion at Michael Kors, grab a new style for up to 70% off during the Michael Kors Sale. Shop our favorites, below.
The Stark combat boot gives flair while also giving you traction to you stay upright on slippery streets.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
When you don't want to deal with the hassle of a big coat, a poncho will keep you warm while still having a stylish silhouette.
Upgrade your Apple Watch bands to a more luxe look with these Michael Kors Logo straps.
Everyone needs a striking pair of boots this winter. These leather boots from Michael Kors have a zipper on the side so they're easy to put on and take off.
Travel in style with the Bedford Travel weekender bag. Use it as a carry-on on longer trips. There are convenient pockets inside the bag to keep your travel essentials organized.
Available in powder blush, the extra-small Mercer is made of quality pebbled leather with gold-toned hardware.
Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.
For everyday polish, these boots have a sturdy block heel that adds subtle height without sacrificing comfort, while the timeless silhouette renders them endlessly wearable. Style yours with everything from denim to leather.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Michael Kors' Parker loafer is a modern-day take on the timeless favorite. The tiger print makes these loafers a stylish option for the office but they will look just as chic on days off.
From morning meetings to nights out, the Parker messenger bag is the carryall you’ll want to take everywhere. There is enough room for your wallet, phone and other essentials to take with you all day.
Sherpa boots are everywhere this season, and these fluffy shoes look deliciously warm for winter.
