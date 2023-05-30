The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale Ends Soon: Get an Extra 30% Off Handbags, Shoes and More
Memorial Day Weekend may be over, but the deals haven’t stopped yet. The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale is on now and there are some serious discounts on gorgeous purses, shoes, and dresses. Head out of the house in style this summer by adding a little more designer into your life before the Michael Kors sale ends tomorrow.
Until Wednesday, May 31, Michael Kors is offering an extra 30% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for summer. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below, but hurry because the deals ends soon!
Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and shoulder bags. Grab a new style for an extra 30% off during the Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale.
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
With its multiple zipper pockets and delicate shoulder straps, the Rhea backpack is a feminine take on the enduring design.
Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities.
Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.
A simple tote to accompany summertime adventures — available in four colors including this bold Sangria red.
Everyone needs an effortlessly cool denim jacket in their summer wardrobe.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
