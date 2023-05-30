Memorial Day Weekend may be over, but the deals haven’t stopped yet. The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale is on now and there are some serious discounts on gorgeous purses, shoes, and dresses. Head out of the house in style this summer by adding a little more designer into your life before the Michael Kors sale ends tomorrow.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Until Wednesday, May 31, Michael Kors is offering an extra 30% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers just in time for summer. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these deals. So go ahead and shop our top summer picks below, but hurry because the deals ends soon!

Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and shoulder bags. Grab a new style for an extra 30% off during the Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale.

Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag Michael Kors' comfy crossbody bag strikes the perfect balance between style and function. Its chain top handle adds a touch of shine and versatile carrying options, while its compact interior will store just the necessities. $298 $83 Shop Now

