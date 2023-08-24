Sales & Deals

The Revolve 72-Hour Beauty Sale Is On: Take 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
revolve sale
Getty

Get your wallets ready — Revolve's Beauty Sale is here for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals. Now through Saturday, August 26, you can take 20% off all beauty at Revolve — including skincare, hair products, makeup, fragrance and more — when you use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout.

Shop Revolve Beauty Sale

Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few.

During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite fall beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling luxury beauty products.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare, hair care and makeup essentials to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale — just make sure to use code BEAUTY20 at checkout. For even more deals, check out all the Labor Day beauty sales happening right now.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)
Revolve
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 Pack)

Improve the appearance of your skin in both the short and long-term with Dr Dennis Gross' peel that claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while shrinking pores.

$92$74
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Revolve
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. 

$49$39
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
Revolve
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

A lightweight reef-friendly mineral sunscreen that nourishes with antioxidants, vitamins and shea butter.

$36$29
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Revolve
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.

$30$24
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Revolve
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin. 

$25$20
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
ILIA Multi-Stick
ILIA Multi-Stick
Revolve
ILIA Multi-Stick

Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color.

$36$29
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml
Revolve
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30ml

Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid which performs a gentle exfoliation to reveal a more even complexion.

$85$68
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Revolve
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

Part eye cream and part concealer, this product — a go-to for Hailey Bieber — offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.

$30$24
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Revolve
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbaras Sturm's foaming cleanser removes dirt, oil and other impurities while gently exfoliating for a smoother complexion.

$75$60
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Revolve
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!'s best-selling sunscreen is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.

$38$30
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Revolve
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.

$39$31
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Revolve
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Reviewers praise this body oil for its silky texture, light, clean fragrance and ability to improve skin's elasticity.

$52$42
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray
Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray
Revolve
Tower 28 SOS (Save Our Skin) Facial Spray

This toning spray from Tower 28 is infused with antibacterial hypochlorous acid — naturally produced by your skin — to help soothe irritation. 

$28$22
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo
amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo
Revolve
amika Perk Up Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

Refresh greasy, flat hair with amika's best-selling dry shampoo formulated with arrowroot powder and rambutan seed extract. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the formula won't leave any white residue after use.

$30$24
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack
Revolve
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

Treat your skin to a luxurious hydrogel contour mask with retinol and peptides while it's on sale.

$115$92
WITH CODE BEAUTY20
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion
Revolve
Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter, rosehip oil and ceramides, Summer Fridays' body lotion has a non-greasy formula that melts into the skin for a healthy glow.

$28$22
WITH CODE BEAUTY20

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

The TikTok-Viral CosRx Snail Mucin Essence Is On Sale for Just $18 Now

Tory Burch's Sale Ends Tonight: Save Up to 60% on Fall-Ready Favorites

Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Products for Thicker, Fuller Hair Are 25% Off

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 50% on Celeb-Loved Styles Now

Gwyneth Paltrow's Celeb-Approved Hunter Boots Are on Sale on Amazon