Get your wallets ready — Revolve's Beauty Sale is here for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals. Now through Saturday, August 26, you can take 20% off all beauty at Revolve — including skincare, hair products, makeup, fragrance and more — when you use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout.

Shop Revolve Beauty Sale

Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few.

During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite fall beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling luxury beauty products.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare, hair care and makeup essentials to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale — just make sure to use code BEAUTY20 at checkout. For even more deals, check out all the Labor Day beauty sales happening right now.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Revolve Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. $49 $39 WITH CODE BEAUTY20 Shop Now

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Revolve Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair. $30 $24 WITH CODE BEAUTY20 Shop Now

ILIA Multi-Stick Revolve ILIA Multi-Stick Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color. $36 $29 WITH CODE BEAUTY20 Shop Now

