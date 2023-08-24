The Revolve 72-Hour Beauty Sale Is On: Take 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo and More
Get your wallets ready — Revolve's Beauty Sale is here for 72 hours only, and you won't want to miss these limited-time deals. Now through Saturday, August 26, you can take 20% off all beauty at Revolve — including skincare, hair products, makeup, fragrance and more — when you use the code BEAUTY20 at checkout.
Revolve is most popular for its wide variety of designer clothing, but the online retailer also carries hundreds of our favorite beauty brands — Summer Fridays, ILIA, Sunday Riley, Briogeo, OSEA and Tower 28, just to name a few.
During the 72-hour savings event, you can stock up on your favorite fall beauty essentials or use the sale as an opportunity to try out some new products at a discount. From Dr Dennis Gross facial peels and Supergoop! sunscreen to the Kosas concealer once faved by Hailey Bieber and TikTok-famous Olaplex bonding treatments, now is your chance to score deals on so many best-selling luxury beauty products.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite skincare, hair care and makeup essentials to shop during the Revolve Beauty Sale — just make sure to use code BEAUTY20 at checkout. For even more deals, check out all the Labor Day beauty sales happening right now.
Improve the appearance of your skin in both the short and long-term with Dr Dennis Gross' peel that claims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while shrinking pores.
This long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use.
A lightweight reef-friendly mineral sunscreen that nourishes with antioxidants, vitamins and shea butter.
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — is obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands for stronger, healthier hair.
This TikTok-famous snail serum consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin.
Celebs including Riley Keough, Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr have used ILIA's multi-tasking cream blush and lip color.
Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid which performs a gentle exfoliation to reveal a more even complexion.
Part eye cream and part concealer, this product — a go-to for Hailey Bieber — offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
Dr. Barbaras Sturm's foaming cleanser removes dirt, oil and other impurities while gently exfoliating for a smoother complexion.
Supergoop!'s best-selling sunscreen is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.
Reviewers praise this body oil for its silky texture, light, clean fragrance and ability to improve skin's elasticity.
This toning spray from Tower 28 is infused with antibacterial hypochlorous acid — naturally produced by your skin — to help soothe irritation.
Refresh greasy, flat hair with amika's best-selling dry shampoo formulated with arrowroot powder and rambutan seed extract. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the formula won't leave any white residue after use.
Treat your skin to a luxurious hydrogel contour mask with retinol and peptides while it's on sale.
Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter, rosehip oil and ceramides, Summer Fridays' body lotion has a non-greasy formula that melts into the skin for a healthy glow.
