You might think Amazon Prime Day is the standout summer sale year after year, but dozens of competing sales bring Black Friday-level deals to the proverbial table. While Prime Day 2022 has a host of exceptional top-rated brands like Instant Pot, Best Buy and Apple, you'll find countless retailers with coinciding sales which rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices.

Apart from Amazon's famous deals on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, competing retailers like Target, Best Buy and Walmart are discounting big-ticket items that you won't need a Prime membership to shop. There are rival sales across nearly every category — including great furniture finds at Macy's Black Friday in July Sale, massage guns from Therabody, plus deals on celeb-loved brands like NuFace, Barefoot Dreams and Spanx at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day competitor sales to shop for this week. Cult-favorite and top-rated products are also included to help guide you through the shopping extravaganza.

Tech Sales Competing with Prime Day

Best Buy has hundreds of electronics on sale from home and kitchen appliances to 4K QLED TVs and even back-to-school essentials for any college student's dorm.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,500 Buy Now

The electronics retailer is hosting its Black Friday in July Sale with up to 60% off laptops, headsets, monitors and even security cameras.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop 12" Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop 12" Get the best of both worlds with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Laptop, which acts as a tablet and a laptop. Complete with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor and Windows 10 Pro 64, this is the perfect all-around device for anyone with a busy schedule. $1,819 $728 Buy Now

Enjoy a summer of savings at Samsung with $1,000 of the AI-powered QN90A QLED 4K Smart TV and various other tech deals.

Clothing and Shoe Sales Competing with Prime Day

Shop internet-loved Coach styles like the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 or the Willow Tote 24 for up to 50% off. Even select styles from Coach's new cherry print collection are on sale.

Get up to 50% off new markdowns at Kate Spade, including handbags and wallets that are even further reduced this week.

In time for all of your summer adventures, the Lulus expansive sale has floral dresses, sandals, handbags and more for up to 70% off.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a host of sales from deals on fashion, beauty, kitchen appliances and even home decor. The yearly sale opens up to non-cardholders starting July 15.

Until July 21, you can shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale and score cute wardrobe pieces like puff-sleeve dresses, slide sandals and The Sydney Crossbody Bag all up to 60% off. When you use code CLASSIFIED, you can get an extra 30% off select styles.

The Sun & Sand Sale is a great opportunity to stock your summer vacation packing list. After all, the savings event has 60% off handbags and other accessories.

Today, July 12, is the last day to shop Old Navy's summer sale with deals on family outfits, shoes, accessories and clothes for anyone's wardrobe. Everyone can get up to 50% off sitewide, but you can save an extra 30% on your purchase if you open and use the Navyist Rewards Credit Card.

Stock up on camping gear, clothing, shoes and fitness gear at REI's Summer Sale. The best part is that all sale items are up to 50% off.

Use code ACTFAST20 to get an extra 20% off select designer sale styles from the Alexander McQueen High-Top Sneakers to the Coach Field 22 Coated Canvas Tote. Just like the promo code implies, this sale won't last long (it ends on Thursday, July 14).

Home and Kitchen Sales Competing with Prime Day

The retailer has multiple Amazon Prime Day-level deals that last until Thursday, June 14. With up to 50% off select furniture and home decor, you can give your home a new summer theme. Otherwise, you can save up to $100 on countertop kitchen appliances.

Today, July 12, through July 13, you can score 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen. Last Call items and Spaces are excluded from the deal, but you can grab comforters and sheets galore for less.

Grab an efficient vacuum cleaner or an air purifier and fan combo during Dyson's tech sale this week.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 Buy Now

The beloved cookware brand is offering 20% off Our Place's best-selling cookware during its summer sale. From the Always Pan to colorful pieces from the Selena Gomez kitchenware collection, you can spruce up your entire kitchen.

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $132 Buy Now

The Overstock 72-Hour Home Sale has thousands of bedding essentials, home decor, rugs and even some furniture for up to 70% off. Plus, you can get app-exclusive offers like 18% off your purchase

Stock your backyard with bonfires and accessories galore this summer, thanks to the Solo Stove Summer Sale, which has 40% off nearly everything.

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $470 Buy Now

Bonfire Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun. $400 $220 Buy Now

Fitness Apparel and Equipment Sales Competing with Prime Day

The sustainable and size-inclusive brand is hosting a Bundle & Save Sale, which is perfect for curating cute outfits for your next beach getaway this summer.

Feel your best and save on your must-have Nike styles, including 50% off all bras with code BRA50 and up to 60% off other styles like running shoes, leggings and more when you use code READY20.

During this rare sale, you can grab Therabody foam rollers for up to $300 off and $100 off the powerful Theragun Elite. The only catch is this sale ends tomorrow, July 13.

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $50 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $299 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. $199 $159 Buy Now

Furniture Deals Competing with Prime Day

Celebrate Macy's Black Friday in July Sale by elevating your living room with a new sectional, TV stand or decorative statement piece. Don't worry: This sale doesn't just have markdowns on furniture. All you need to shop the sale is to use the promo code JULY.

Through Wednesday, July 13, Target is hosting a 3-day savings event across multiple categories, including home appliances, college essentials, kitchenware and plenty of furniture.

These limited-time savings allow you to spruce up and room in your house, at well as your porch and backyard.

Get up to 60% off furniture during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale. You can even find bedroom furniture pieces for as low as $150 and outdoor furniture for up to 45% off.

