Amazon Prime Day 2021 continues, with seriously marked-down prices on in-demand beauty products. Shoppers can find dozens of discounts among the Prime Day Deals, including on celeb favorites.

Meghan Markle once wrote on her blog, The Tig, that she credits the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for "that homegrown glow," while Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oreal Paris ambassador, swears by its Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Both products are on sale for Prime Day.

The skincare oil Kim Kardashian uses to get rid of stretchmarks and Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty faves are also on sale, and Lizzo's go-to face oil is 30% off. You can also score a deal on the brow pencil used by makeup artists on Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, a face mask Sophie Turner can't get enough of, a NuFACE facial rejuvenation product used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, and one of Margot Robbie's skincare staples.

Beyond beauty, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Shop the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day and see celeb's favorite products below.

Brow Wiz Anastasia Beverly Hills Amazon Brow Wiz Anastasia Beverly Hills An ultra-slim, retractable pencil is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. $16 (REGULARLY $23) Buy Now

