These Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Are on Sale for Prime Day: Shop Meghan Markle, J.Lo and Lizzo's Picks

By ETonline Staff
Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2021 continues, with seriously marked-down prices on in-demand beauty products. Shoppers can find dozens of discounts among the Prime Day Deals, including on celeb favorites. 

Meghan Markle once wrote on her blog, The Tig, that she credits the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for "that homegrown glow," while Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oreal Paris ambassador, swears by its Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Both products are on sale for Prime Day. 

The skincare oil Kim Kardashian uses to get rid of stretchmarks and Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty faves are also on sale, and Lizzo's go-to face oil is 30% off. You can also score a deal on the brow pencil used by makeup artists on Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, a face mask Sophie Turner can't get enough of, a NuFACE facial rejuvenation product used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, and one of Margot Robbie's skincare staples

Shop the best beauty deals from Amazon Prime Day and see celeb's favorite products below. 

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer.png
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
A uniquely formulated exfoliating moisturizer promising to enhance luminosity. 
$49 (REGULARLY $70)
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L’Oreal Paris 1.5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin C from Revitalift Derm Intensives for Dewy Looking Skin, Hydrate, Moisturize, Plump Skin, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti Aging Serum, 1 Oz.png
Amazon
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This serum moisturizes skin instantly for dewy glow and visibly plumped skin, reduces wrinkles and boosts skin's radiance. 
$31 (REGULARLY $40)
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, 4.2 Ounce, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E.png
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Helps repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-section, aging and more.
$15 (REGULARLY $26)
NuFace Mini Petite Facial Toning Device
NuFace Mini Device
NuFace via Amazon
NuFace Mini Petite Facial Toning Device
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Amazon
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
This vegan face mask will become one of the heroes of your skincare routine.
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
According to the brand's product description, this hydrating moisturizer can leave you with soft, firm and smooth skin.
$16 (REGULARLY $20)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website. 
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$32 (REGULARLY $46)
Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil
Amazon
Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills
An ultra-slim, retractable pencil is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. 
$16 (REGULARLY $23)

