Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are opening up about their podcast and how Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift has changed its trajectory.

During their appearance on a panel at Sport Beach 2024 in Cannes, supporting their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis shared how the original vision was to remove the mask from the football helmet and get people to see their personality and who they are.

He emphasized that while they may appear as two completely different players on the field, getting to know the football players reveals their brotherly bond.

Travis Kelce - Gigi Iorio/Splash

Jason added a more personal perspective on the podcast's importance, adding that for him and Travis, it was a way for the brothers to communicate. Jason revealed that during their playing careers, they sometimes went months without talking. The podcast gave them a chance to talk weekly to one another, highlighting how the show has strengthened their relationship.

Jason, 36, described the experience as "fun," highlighting the importance of staying true to both their new fans and the loyal listeners who supported them before Travis, 34, began his high-profile romance with Swift.

"We want to be careful to stay loyal to the people that have tuned in from day one," Jason said, acknowledging that many of their original listeners "are diehard football fans" seeking football-related content on the show.

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce - Gigi Iorio/Splash

The former Philadelphia Eagles center explained that New Heights has always included a "lifestyle" element where the brothers discuss their daily lives "even before the demographic shift" when Travis and Swift went public with their relationship.

"But now it's really expanded," Jason added. "It's been fun for me; I have three little girls, so in some ways, the show and everything that's transpired over the past year has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn't that much interest."

"So all of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters, and there's worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where worlds collide, and it's awesome," he shared.

Travis echoed his brother's sentiments, providing insight into how they balance their football and lifestyle content. "You've gotta listen to your viewers, you have to listen to the comments and your demographic, and see who you're talking to," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained.

Earlier this month, the former Philadelphia Eagles center addressed the intense public focus centered on his family amid his brother's romance with Swift, saying wife Kylie Kelce is sometimes wary of the attention aimed at their children.

Jason appeared on comedian Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast -- after the latter previously guested on his New Heights podcast in April -- where he was asked about the spotlight focused on his wife. Santino argued that Kylie is "more famous at this point" than her NFL star husband.

"She should be," Jason replied. "No doubt."

Santino then asked whether Kylie enjoys being the center of attention, speculating that "it seems like she doesn't really want any of this nonsense, but she's cool with it."

Jason Kelce Kylie Kelce - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason reflected on the couple's decision to welcome cameras into their home for Prime Video's Kelce documentary, which chronicled the athlete's 2022-2023 football season as he toyed with the idea of retirement. That year, he ended up facing off against his younger brother in Super Bowl LVII as the first siblings to ever compete for the Lombardi Trophy. (Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious.)

"We did the documentary a couple years ago," he told Santino. "I think that she's a little bit uncomfortable with, I guess, how much it's become and our family's out there, like, people know what our kids look like."

He added that both he and Kylie have "tried to retract that a little bit" but acknowledged that it's "part of the territory."

Kelce dropped in September, the same month that Swift and Travis went public with their relationship. The doc quickly became Prime's most-watched documentary ever in the U.S.

"Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it," Jason said on Whiskey Ginger. "Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Jason said that fame "gets to be too much at times," but also humbly acknowledged the position of privilege he and Kylie have found themselves in.

"It's hard to always be available, you know what I mean, but I think, more often than not, it's such an awesome interaction whenever you're doing that stuff and the vast majority of people are beyond just respectful and appreciative," he said. "We're in a position of great fortune to be able to be where we're at. And it's all because of these people that are really, really big fans."

For Kylie, she is especially grateful for the public interest in her charitable endeavors. The mother of three works closely with the Eagles Autism Foundation and serves as a youth field hockey coach.

"I think she enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings, she gets to give back to the community," Jason told Santino, adding that there are also sides to fame that she's "a bit more hesitant to."

He recalled her saying, "'I didn't really sign up for this.' And I'm like, 'We're gonna be alright. We're getting through it.'"

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason and Kylie wed in 2018 and share three daughters: 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte and 16-month-old Bennett.

Earlier this year, Jason announced his retirement from the NFL and has since signed on to serve as a sportscaster for ESPN's Monday Night Football. His first assignment will be in San Francisco this fall when the 49ers face off against the New York Jets.

Travis, meanwhile, recently inked a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

The star player has been widely praised for staying unapologetically himself amid increased public scrutiny over the last year, with Jason adding his voice to the chorus.

As for his personal life, a source told ET last month that Travis and Swift's loved ones see a bright future ahead for the couple.

The source told ET, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

