After 68 teams entered the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, four teams will face off today to determine the national championship matchup. UConn is two games away from back-to-back championships as the Huskies face Alabama in the second national semifinal tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

No. 1 overall seed UConn looks unstoppable, having remained dominant throughout March Madness with double-digit wins in all of their games. The Crimson Tide won't be easy to intimidate though. West Region champion Alabama's already eliminated No. 1 seed North Carolina during the Sweet 16 and No. 6 Clemson in the Elite Eight.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch the Huskies take on the Crimson Tide in the Final Four of the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament, plus the rest of the March Madness schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the UConn vs. Alabama Game Without Cable

The Huskies-Crimson Tide Final Four matchup will be televised across TBS, TNT and TruTV. If you don't have cable, you can stream the UConn vs. Alabama game live on Sling TV and HBO's Max.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS and TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the March Madness game if you're not home to watch it live.

For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on for free. This will get you access to watch live March Madness games on TBS, TNT, and truTV. You can also save over 40% on Max when you pay for the entire year up front, bringing the price of twelve months down to as low as $5.38 per month.

March Madness on Max Max March Madness on Max Right now, Max is giving subscribers a complimentary B/R Sports Add-On package, which has a $10/month value, so it will only cost you the amount of a Max subscription which starts at $10/month. This add-on allows viewers to watch 46 NCAA Men’s Division games during March Madness — including the Final Four and National Championship games. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

What time is the UConn vs. Alabama game?

UConn vs. Alabama will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT) on Saturday, April 6.

Men's NCAA Tournament Final Four Schedule

The men’s NCAA tournament heads into the Final Four games today. Find the full schedule below.

Saturday, April 6

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State: 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama: 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

