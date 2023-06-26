Shopping

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 50% on Summer Cosmetic, Skincare and Hair Essentials

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta Summer Beauty Sale
Ulta

The official start of summer kicked off last week, which means the higher temperatures of the sunny season are here to stay. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat. 

To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta just launched its annual summer sale, offering killer deals each week until July 15. This week, June 25 to July 1, marks week one of the event where shoppers can save 30% on beloved skincare and select hair straightening tools, as well as score buy one get one free on best-selling minis from Olaplex, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte and more that are all perfect for summer travel.

Shop Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale

Along with weekly deals, Ulta's sale has savings that run the entire event. You can get up to 45% off hair products from prestigious brands like Paul Mitchell, Redkin, Living Proof, Bumble & Bumble and more. You can also get buy one get one 50% off select curly hair products, including savings on Pattern, the hair care brand from Tracee Ellis Ross. On top of that, they've got savings to keep you safe in the sun with buy one get one 40% off select skincare and sun products.

We could go on and on about these amazing deals during the Ulta Summer Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best weekly deals and the best event-long sales below.

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Week 1 Deals

You won't want to miss these limited-time deals running during the first week of Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale, from June 25 to July 1.

MAC Lipstick Mini
MAC Lipstick Mini
Ulta
MAC Lipstick Mini

Cult-favorite MAC lipstick delivers a creamy satin finish in bold, vibrant colors. 

$15
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (Travel Size)
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (Travel Size)
Ulta
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (Travel Size)

Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.

$15
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mini
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mini
Ulta
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mini

Work to tame, thicken and add some colors to your brows all with one best-selling product.

$15
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer (Travel Size)

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$16
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (Travel Size)
Travel Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
Ulta
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (Travel Size)

Perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows, this serum promotes the appearance of naturally fuller, bolder looking brows in just 6 to 8 weeks.

$38
BUY 1 GET 1 FREE
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Juvia's Place The Berries Eyeshadow Palette

Create powerful eye looks with this magenta-toned palette from Juvia's Place.

$15$11
Michael Todd Beauty SonicRefresher Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction System
Michael Todd Beauty SonicRefresher Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction System
Ulta
Michael Todd Beauty SonicRefresher Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction System

With over 300 reviews and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are loving this at-home microdermabrasion kit from Michael Todd Beauty.

$121$91
Nuface Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit
Nuface Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit
Ulta
Nuface Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit

If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$245$184
Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil
Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil
Ulta
Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil

Meghan Markle revealed to Beauty Banter in an interview that she is "obsessed" with this Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared.

$45$32
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-In Hair Treatment
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-In Hair Treatment
Ulta
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-In Hair Treatment

Use this leave-in conditioner after a shower to help strengthen hair, improve shine and fight frizz. 

$45$32
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
Ulta
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

Vegan and cruelty-free, this Juice Beauty moisturizer is formulated with a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and vitamin C to hydrate and promote luminosity.

$70$49
fresh Lotus Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer
fresh Lotus Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer
Ulta
fresh Lotus Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer

Made with clean ingredients, this daily moisturizer from fresh uses hyaluronic acid to add moisture to the skin and help improve the appearance of fine lines. 

$54$38
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Ulta
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Tula's Protect + Glow is a lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.

$38$27
Glamnetic Wild Child Press-On Nails
Glamnetic Wild Child Press-On Nails
Ulta
Glamnetic Wild Child Press-On Nails

You don't need to visit the salon to get a manicure with trendy nail art. These Glamnetic press-on nails last up to two weeks and look just as great.

$15$11
Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron
Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron
Ulta
Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron

Conair's Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron gives you straighter results thanks to the rainbow titanium plates which offer superior heat conductivity. The True Ceramic heater heats up in 15 seconds and maintains heat level and has a heat for every hair type.

$50$35
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion High-Performance Professional 1" Flat Iron
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion High Performance Professional 1" Flat Iron
Ulta
Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion High-Performance Professional 1" Flat Iron

Fight frizz while still being gentle on your locks with this professional flat iron that distributes heat evenly. The lightweight hair tool can also create curls, waves and spirals with the right technique. 

$110$77

Ulta Summer Beauty Sale: Best Event-Long Deals

Here are our favorite discounted products you can get throughout the entire Ulta Summer Sale.

Redken All Soft Shampoo
Redken All Soft Shampoo
Ulta
Redken All Soft Shampoo

Dry, brittle hair is no match for Redkin's All Soft line, which helps smooth and condition damaged hair. 

$50$35
ALL SOFT JUMBO SHAMPOO
$50$35
ALL SOFT JUMBO CONDITIONER
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo
Ulta
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo

Not only will this shampoo and conditioner help moisturize your hair, but the lavender mint scent is also extraordinary. 

$49$35
MOISTURIZING SHAMPOO
$53$35
MOISTURIZING CONDITIONER
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo
Ulta
Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo

The highly-rated Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo and Conditioner help moisturize hair for smoother strands without the added weight. 

$97$78
INVISIBLE OIL SHAMPOO
$107$86
INVISIBLE OIL CONDITIONER
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo for Smoothing + Humidity Protection
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo for Smoothing + Humidity Protection
Ulta
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo for Smoothing + Humidity Protection

Designed to fight humidity, the No Frizz shampoo and conditioner from Living Proof may become your go-to hair duo this summer. 

$67$54
NO FRIZZ SHAMPOO
$67$54
NO FRIZZ CONDITIONER
Pattern Jojoba Oil Blend
Pattern Jojoba Oil Blend
Ulta
Pattern Jojoba Oil Blend

Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible.

$25
BOGO 50% OFF
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque
Ulta
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque

Help deliver deep hydration to dry, damaged hair with SheaMoisture's manuka honey, fig and mafura oil mask.

$15
BOGO 50% OFF
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Ulta
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

A Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.

$18
BOGO 40% OFF
Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Face Sheer Tint
Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Face Sheer Tint
Ulta
Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Face Sheer Tint

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen with a tint contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin's barrier.

$17
BOGO 40% OFF
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Avène Thermal Spring Water
Ulta
Avène Thermal Spring Water

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$14
BOGO 40% OFF
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
Ulta
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Remove stubborn mascara, lipstick and more with these compostable makeup wipes from Neutrogena.

$15
BOGO 40% OFF

RELATED CONTENT: 

SkinStore Sale: Get Up to 25% Off Best-Selling Haircare and Skincare

NuFace Summer Sale: Save 25% On Best-Selling Skincare Devices

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023

35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

11 LGBTQ-Owned Beauty Brands to Support for Pride Month and Beyond

 