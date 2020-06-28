Shopping

Up to 50% Off Karl Lagerfeld Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Love uber-famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld? Good news, a Karl Lagerfeld sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags on a deep discount at the Amazon Summer Sale,  -- up to 50% off at the sales event. The deals just keep getting better!

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today, including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight, so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Discover all the Karl Lagerfeld bags available on Amazon right now. And ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from Karl Lagerfeld at the Big Style Sale at Amazon.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Kriss Large Bow Satchel

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Kris Large Bow Satchel
This Karl Lagerfeld red handbag is 50% off today. This satchel has a zipper closure and 2 inside pockets to keep all your daily necessities.

ORIGINALLY $148

Karl Lagerfeld Iris Satchel Handbag 

Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_IRIS_Tote
Save 44% of this floral black and white Karl Lagerfeld Iris Tote with yellow flourishes.

ORIGINALLY $165

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag 

Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_Penelope_Dome_Crossbody_Bag
Save 51% on this Karl Lagerfeld Paris Penelope Dome Crossbody Bag in black floral. 

ORIGINALLY $112.18

Karl Lagerfeld Paris TESS Satchel 

Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_TESS_Satchel
Get this straw Karl Lagerfeld Paris TESS Satchel to spruce up your summer wardrobe. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Small Flap Crossbody Bag 

Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_Small Flap_Crossbody_Bag
Get 50% off this Karl Lagerfield nude crossboday bag with black trim.

ORIGINALLY $104

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Iris Satchel Handbag 

Karl_Lagerfeld_Paris_Iris_Satchel_Handbag
Get 44% off this stunning green Karl Lagerfield Iris Sachel Handbag today on Amazon.

ORIGINALLY $158

Karl Lagerfeld Agyness Large Shoulder Bag

Karl_Lagerfeld_Agyness_Large_Shoulder_Bag
Get 33% off this Karl Lagerfeld large shoulder bag in black with gold chain shoulder strap and closure.

ORIGINALLY $267

