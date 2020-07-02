Shopping

Up to 55% Off Shorts for Men and Women at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
shorts deals
Westend61 / Getty Images

Summer shorts, sorted! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering big deals on a variety of short styles for both men and women. 

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with deep discounts on select styles from big fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on the comfortable warm-weather staple for men and women from Levi's, Lucky Brand, Dockers and more. You'll find a range of shorts from denim cutoffs to chinos in tons of different colors and washes. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top selects of shorts on sale. 

Soft-Tech 9" Training Short

Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon
Soft-Tech 9" Training Short
Amazon Essentials

Moisture-wicking, lightweight shorts great for working out or running errands in. 

REGULARLY $18.97

7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short

7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Goodthreads
Goodthreads 7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Amazon
7" Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short
Goodthreads

We love this stretchy cuffed chino design. 

REGULARLY $22.57

Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short

Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Dockers
Dockers Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Amazon
Straight Fit Supreme Flex Ultimate Short
Dockers

Collect multiple colors of this classic short. 

REGULARLY $29.99

569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts

569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Amazon
569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
Levi's

These bestselling menswear denim shorts are essential for summer. 

REGULARLY $45

Size Plus New Shorts

Size Plus New Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Size Plus New Shorts
Amazon
Size Plus New Shorts
Levi's

Mid-rise denim shorts with cuff detail. 

REGULARLY $44.50

Denim Turn-Cuff Short

Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Amazon
Denim Turn-Cuff Short
Daily Ritual

Style this pair with everything from tees to blouses. 

REGULARLY $34

Mid Rise Relaxed Short

Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Amazon
Mid Rise Relaxed Short
Lucky Brand

Mid-rise cutoffs are ideal for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Oceanside Beach Short

Oceanside Beach Short
Roxy
Roxy Oceanside Beach Short
Amazon
Oceanside Beach Short
Roxy

Comfy linen drawstring shorts with relaxed fit to throw on for the beach, pool or anything, really. 

REGULARLY $38.50

Mens Kana 21

Mens Kana 21
Oakley
Oakley Mens Kana 21
Amazon
Mens Kana 21
Oakley

Designed with quick-dry fabric to keep you comfortable.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

