Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.

Shop Walmart's Top Toys

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver," she adds.

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites such as L.O.L. Surprise to beloved classics including LEGOS, Walmart has everything you need to treat the little ones in your life this holiday season—and many of them are under $25. Don't wait to stock up on some of the best presents of the year. Check out some of our favorite toys to get from Walmart and get ahead with shopping for the holidays with items starting at just $15.

Kinetic Sand Playset Walmart Kinetic Sand Playset Kids can flow, swirl, stack, and flow sand with all four tools in red, purple, green, and yellow in this Kinetic Sand art playset. This playset lets you create beautiful sand art by swirling sand. $25 Buy Now

Little Live Pets Walmart Little Live Pets With Mama Surprise, your kid can care for the pet like never before. Your kid can feed and brush this soft, interactive Mama guinea pig's long, beautiful hair with the included accessories. She comes with a deluxe, interactive hutch. $59 Buy Now

Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle Walmart Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle Keep the summer fun alive even during the holidays with this RV camper set that comes with a slide, pool, and over 60 accessories. $100 $89 Buy Now

