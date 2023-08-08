Sales & Deals

Wayfair Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Office Chairs to Upgrade Your Home Office

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Way Day 2022 Office Chair Deals
Wayfair

Wayfair's Anniversary sale is here which makes it the best time to score deals on furniture and home goods. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals across living room essentials, mattresses, sleeper sofas, and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs, that are also perfect for students who do most of their studying from home. Right now, you can save big right in time for back to school on everything for your home office including chairs, desks, bookshelves and more.

Wayfair Home Office Deals

Not only is everything on Wayfair up to 70% off, but during the Wayfair Anniversary sale, this also means all your purchases currently ship for free. If you work or study from home, finding a comfortable, adjustable, stylish, and ergonomic chair is essential for all-day sitting. To help you find the one, ET gathered the best deals on office chairs at Wayfair.

The Best Wayfair Deals on Office Chairs

Latitude Run Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair
Wayfair
Latitude Run Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair

This ergonomic chair has a ton of features, such as tilt lock, adjustable armrests (which are padded as well), seat padding, breathable mesh backing and a lot more. 

$399$160
Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair

Take advantage of Wayfair deals and snag this velvet office chair for up to 51% off. All colorways are currently on sale, so you can pick the perfect one to match your office aesthetic. 

$240$118
Upper Square Executive Chair
Wayfair
Upper Square Executive Chair

Complete with padded armrests and extra lumbar support, the Executive Chair is a sleek and ergonomic chair option. 

$553$150
Etta Avenue Belanda Task Chair with Tufted Back
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Belanda Task Chair with Tufted Back

This scalloped desk chair has great lumbar support, and it's stylish. So you get the best of both worlds with this sale item.

$279$160
Everly Quinn Batrice Velvet Office Chair
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Batrice Velvet Office Chair

Sit back and relax while you type up reports in this velvet office chair from the Everly Quinn collection.

$352$197
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair

Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair with an armless design, making it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space. 

$120$81
Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair

This breathable mesh chair will keep you comfortable while you work in your home office. Complete with a swivel and adjustable height, there's little that you can't do in this office chair.

$360$110

