Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The Best Last-Minute Savings on Office Chairs

By Wesley Horvath‍
Way Day 2022 Office Chair Deals
Wayfair

Wayfair will soon wrap up its enormous Way Day 2022 sale, which means you have only a matter of hours to score the best deals on furniture and home goods. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals on living room essentials, mattresses, patio furniture and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs. 

Way Day Office Furniture Deals

Ending tonight, not only is everything on Wayfair up to 80% off, but Way Day also means all your purchases currently ship for free. If you work from home, finding a comfortable, adjustable, stylish and ergonomic chair is essential for all-day sitting. To help you find the one, ET gathered the best last-minute Way Day deals on office chairs at Wayfair.

The Best Way Day Office Chair Deals

Sand & Stable Charlotte Task Chair
Sand and Stable Charlotte Task Chair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Charlotte Task Chair

This button-tufted desk chair is great for adding a faux-vintage theme to your home office.  And the natural wood finish just amps up the style.

$469$145 AND UP
Upper Square Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair
Upper Square Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair
Wayfair
Upper Square Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair

This ergonomic chair has a ton of features, such as tilt lock, adjustable armrests (which are padded as well), seat padding, breathable mesh backing and a lot more. 

$399$123
Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair
Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair

Take advantage of Wayfair's Way Day deals and snag this velvet office chair for up to 56% off. All colorways are currently on sale, so you can pick the perfect one to match your office aesthetic. 

$240$106 AND UP
Kelly Clarkson Home Danielburnham Task Chair
Kelly Clarkson Home Danielburnham Task Chair
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Danielburnham Task Chair

This office chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is upholstered with velvet for a stylish and soft-to-the-touch appeal.

$200$143
Steelside Zahara Task Chair
Steelside Zahara Task Chair
Wayfair
Steelside Zahara Task Chair

At 69% off, the Zahara Task Chair is an affordable option for nearly anyone's budget. Thanks to its lumbar support and slanted armrests, it's also a comfy option.

$225$69
Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair
Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair

The Pennell Task Chair is an ergonomic chair with some extra seat depth and padding. Plus, it's made with "skin-friendly fabric" for some additional comfort. 

$499$163
Willa Arlo Interiors Rasnick Task Chair
Willa Arlo Interiors Rasnick Task Chair
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Rasnick Task Chair

This scalloped desk chair has great lumbar support, and it's stylish. So you get the best of both worlds with this sale item.

$279$186
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair

Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair in a vibrant blue hue. The armless design makes it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space. 

$150$95
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair

Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. 

$95$76
Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair
Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair

This breathable mesh chair will keep you comfortable while you work in your home office. Complete with a swivel and adjustable height, there's little that you can't do in this office chair.

$401$90 AND UP
Upper Square Executive Chair
Upper Square Executive Chair
Wayfair
Upper Square Executive Chair

Complete with padded armrests and extra lumbar support, the Executive Chair is a sleek and ergonomic chair option. 

$280$206
Kelly Clarkson Home Landon Velvet Task Chair
Kelly Clarkson Home Landon Velvet Task Chair
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Landon Velvet Task Chair

Sit back and relax while you type up reports in this velvet office chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection.

$352$250

