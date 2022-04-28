Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The Best Last-Minute Savings on Office Chairs
Wayfair will soon wrap up its enormous Way Day 2022 sale, which means you have only a matter of hours to score the best deals on furniture and home goods. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals on living room essentials, mattresses, patio furniture and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs.
Way Day Office Furniture Deals
Ending tonight, not only is everything on Wayfair up to 80% off, but Way Day also means all your purchases currently ship for free. If you work from home, finding a comfortable, adjustable, stylish and ergonomic chair is essential for all-day sitting. To help you find the one, ET gathered the best last-minute Way Day deals on office chairs at Wayfair.
The Best Way Day Office Chair Deals
This button-tufted desk chair is great for adding a faux-vintage theme to your home office. And the natural wood finish just amps up the style.
This ergonomic chair has a ton of features, such as tilt lock, adjustable armrests (which are padded as well), seat padding, breathable mesh backing and a lot more.
Take advantage of Wayfair's Way Day deals and snag this velvet office chair for up to 56% off. All colorways are currently on sale, so you can pick the perfect one to match your office aesthetic.
This office chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is upholstered with velvet for a stylish and soft-to-the-touch appeal.
At 69% off, the Zahara Task Chair is an affordable option for nearly anyone's budget. Thanks to its lumbar support and slanted armrests, it's also a comfy option.
The Pennell Task Chair is an ergonomic chair with some extra seat depth and padding. Plus, it's made with "skin-friendly fabric" for some additional comfort.
This scalloped desk chair has great lumbar support, and it's stylish. So you get the best of both worlds with this sale item.
Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair in a vibrant blue hue. The armless design makes it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space.
Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours.
This breathable mesh chair will keep you comfortable while you work in your home office. Complete with a swivel and adjustable height, there's little that you can't do in this office chair.
Complete with padded armrests and extra lumbar support, the Executive Chair is a sleek and ergonomic chair option.
Sit back and relax while you type up reports in this velvet office chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair Way Day 2022: Everything We Know and The Best Early Deals
Where to Find Reliable At-Home COVID Tests
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $280 Off Right Now
Mother's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More
The Dyson Airwrap Is Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond Now
The Best Early Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture at Wayfair