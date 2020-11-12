What Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Hey, parents, listen up -- we know teens are hard to shop for. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets.

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok.

Fashion

Tiny Gold Name Necklace Gold Personalized Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace Gold Personalized Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. REGULARLY STARTING $40.90 Starting $28.63 at Etsy

Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Amazon Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver Pandora Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. Starting $54.35 at Amazon

Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker Nike The iconic Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok. $90 at Nordstrom

Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks. $98 at Lululemon

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy Kendra Scott The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 32 colors. $68 at Kendra Scott

Jadon Boot Dr. Martens Nordstrom Jadon Boot Dr. Martens A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. $180 at Nordstrom

Beauty

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. REGULARLY $64 $42.25 at Amazon

The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $56 VALUE $50 at Glossier

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Home

Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM The Home Depot Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning. $174.88 at The Home Depot

Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana Wayfair Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. $35.32 at Wayfair

Electronics

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Amazon AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 20% on Amazon. REGULARLY $199 $159.99 at Amazon

Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats Target Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats Need some quiet time? Select colors of these noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Target. Score the ivory ones above for $229.99, regularly $299.99. REGULARLY $299.99 $199.99 and up at Target

