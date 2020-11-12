Shopping

What Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

By ETonline Staff
Hey, parents, listen up -- we know teens are hard to shop for. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok.

Fashion 

Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Gold Personalized
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Gold Personalized
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. 
REGULARLY STARTING $40.90
Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nike
The iconic Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok. 
Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks.
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 32 colors. 
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. 

Beauty 

Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. 
REGULARLY $64
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier The Dewy Look
Glossier
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. 
$56 VALUE
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. 
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Sephora
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).

Home 

Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM
OFM Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
The Home Depot
Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM
This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning. 
Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana
Mistana Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Wayfair
Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana
A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. 

Electronics 

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 20% on Amazon. 
REGULARLY $199
Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Target
Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Need some quiet time? Select colors of these noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Target. Score the ivory ones above for $229.99, regularly $299.99.
REGULARLY $299.99

