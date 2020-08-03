Where to Buy Clear Face Masks Online

The face mask has become an everyday staple. Wearing a face covering can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It can also make it harder to hear and impossible to read lips, which makes day-to-day life in the age of social distancing especially difficult for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

But there's an alternative! Clear face masks are a great option to increase visibility of the face. These masks feature transparent, see-through panels that allow others to read lips and see facial expressions, while still protecting the wearer from excessive exposure.

Available in various patterns and colors, several brands and stores are now offering clear face masks. Now you can protect yourself and others and see their lovely smile.

Many retailers have started offering personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks for adults, face masks for kids, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop our picks for the best clear face masks.

Designer Face Mask - Anti Fog, Clear Window Lip Reader Zarascreative Etsy Designer Face Mask - Anti Fog, Clear Window Lip Reader Zarascreative If you like fun prints, try face masks made by Zarascreative, available on Etsy. They're offered in patterns from leopard to Spiderman and have a clear window and stretchy elastics. The two-layer design is offered in adult and kids sizes. $24.99 at Etsy

Transparent Face Mask KidsSoftToys Etsy Transparent Face Mask KidsSoftToys This clear face mask with fabric border from Etsy is a great option if you want extra visibility of the mouth area. Choose from 11 colors. $14.99 at Etsy

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

