The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks.

Demand has soared in recent weeks, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings -- including your quick trips to the pharmacy or grocery store -- to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from the surgical masks and N-95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth masks per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC recommends washing them regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking them off.

Below are just a few companies that currently have face masks in stock. Check back for updates as more companies join in to help fight the global pandemic.

Printed Face Mask Forever 21 Forever 21 Printed Face Mask Forever 21 Nice and simple: These masks come in assorted prints and have self-tie ear straps. For every mask purchased, Forever 21 is donating one mask to vulnerable, low-income families via Family Promise. $5 at Forever 21

Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties. $30 for 12 at Custom Ink

5X Masks - LA Protects Reformation Reformation 5X Masks - LA Protects Reformation Sustainable brand Reformation has partnered with the City of Los Angeles on its LA Protects initiative, which is calling for area manufacturers to make five million non-medical masks for essential workers. You can buy a five-pack or a 250-pack of assorted masks as well as donate a five-pack to communities in need. Orders are expected to ship in one to two weeks. $25 for 5 at Reformation

Organic Cotton Face Mask Avocado Avocado Green Mattresses Organic Cotton Face Mask Avocado This organic mattress company has started making two-layer cotton canvas face masks with tie straps -- they're a good option if you don't like elastic around your ears. Buy a pack of four adult masks or a family pack of four adult masks and four children's masks. $23 for 4 at Avocado Green Mattresses

Orange Face Mask Etsy Etsy Orange Face Mask Etsy This Etsy shop makes reversible patterned masks with a filter pocket and elastic ear loops -- and they're ready to ship. They come with a DIY paper filter as well as instructions for DIY replacement filters. If you buy three or more, you'll automatically receive 15% off your order. $16 at Etsy

Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, allow five to 10 days for your order to ship. $24 for 2 at Onzie

Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel's 100% cotton masks feature an adjustable wire around the nose so you can fit it more snugly to the contours of your face. The brand says it is working with hospitals, FEMA and other government agencies to manufacture and distribute hundreds of thousands of PPE. $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

Green Vines Mask Etsy Etsy Green Vines Mask Etsy Another Etsy option, this shop makes masks with a double layer of 100% cotton fabric. A bunch of patterns are available, including this vine-inspired print. $9.99 at Etsy

Face Mask Daniel Patrick Daniel Patrick Face Mask Daniel Patrick Sportswear brand Daniel Patrick has masks in an assortment of prints and colors, all constructed from 100% cotton. Orders of $50+ on the site receive one free with code MASK. $25 at Daniel Patrick

Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot SwimSpot Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot Every order includes 10 soft, non-medical grade face shields in assorted colors; they are made with polyester and spandex. (Note that your order will be processed nine to 10 days from date of purchase.) SwimSpot has already sold 100,000 masks. $25 for 10 at SwimSpot

Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES KES Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES These masks come in black and natural cotton, in both adult and kids' sizes, and feature an interior pocket for filter inserts. Per their website, allow up to two weeks for fulfillment and shipping upon placing your order. For every face mask purchased, KES will donate one face mask to a health care professional. $12 at KES

Abstract Geometric Coral Pink Boho Pattern Mask Look Human Look Human Abstract Geometric Coral Pink Boho Pattern Mask Look Human Fun patterns (like this boho one) abound among Look Human's selection of cotton face masks. Use promo code SPRING30 to take 30% off your purchase, and expect up to two weeks for your order to be shipped. $18.99 at Look Human

5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary This unisex mask comes in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Preordered Sanctuary masks are expected to ship this week. $28 for 5 at Sanctuary

Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Johnny Was Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Boho-chic designer Johnny Was has designed face masks made from washable silk and cotton in a variety of colorful prints. Each one has a pleated silhouette and an interior pocket for an additional filter. For every pack sold -- in addition to the five-pack, there's a 50-pack -- Johnny Was will donate a pack to essential workers. These are expected to ship in three to four weeks. $25 for 5 at Johnny Was

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

