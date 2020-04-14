For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks.

Demand has soared in recent weeks, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings -- including your quick trips to the pharmacy or grocery store -- to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from the surgical masks and N-95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth masks per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC recommends washing them regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking them off.

Below are just a few companies that currently have face masks in stock. Check back for updates as more companies join in to help fight the global pandemic.

Random Color Mouth Mask SHEIN SHEIN Random Color Mouth Mask SHEIN Global fast fashion retailer SHEIN is selling a variety of affordable face masks for women, men and kids. The company will be donating 100,000 masks to US hospitals in need -- it's already donated more than 500,000 surgical and anti-projection masks to hospitals and delivery services across Germany, the UK, France and Spain. $2 at SHEIN

Cotton Gray Mask Etsy Etsy Cotton Gray Mask Etsy Another Etsy option, these masks have a double layer of 100% cotton fabric. Lots of cute patterns are available, including this confetti-like print. $9.99 at Etsy

Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel's 100% cotton masks feature an adjustable wire around the nose so you can fit it more snugly to the contours of your face. The brand says it is working with hospitals, FEMA and other government agencies to manufacture and distribute hundreds of thousands of PPE. $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, allow five to 10 days for your order to ship. $24 for 2 at Onzie

Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket Etsy Etsy Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket Etsy These patterned masks, which feature a filter pocket and adjustable elastic ear loops, are ready to ship. According to the Etsy shop owner, $1 from every mask sold will be donated to a COVID-19 relief organization and they will be posting weekly updates on their Instagram page. $13 at Etsy

Face Mask Daniel Patrick Daniel Patrick Face Mask Daniel Patrick Sportswear brand Daniel Patrick has masks in an assortment of prints and colors, all constructed from 100% cotton. Orders of $50+ on the site receive one free with code MASK. $25 at Daniel Patrick

Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot SwimSpot Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot Every order includes 10 soft, non-medical grade face shields in assorted colors; they are made with polyester and spandex. (Note that your order will be processed seven to 10 days from date of purchase.) As of last week, SwimSpot has already sold 100,000 masks. $25 for 10 at SwimSpot

Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES KES Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES These masks come in black and natural cotton, in both adult and kids' sizes, and feature an interior pocket for filter inserts. Order now for an estimated delivery of April 20 to 25. For every face mask purchased, KES will donate one face mask to a health care professional. $12 at KES

5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary This unisex mask comes in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to organizations in need. Sanctuary masks will ship the week of April 19. $28 for 5 at Sanctuary

Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Johnny Was Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Boho-chic designer Johnny Was has designed face masks made from washable silk and cotton in a variety of colorful prints. Each one has a pleated silhouette and an interior pocket for an additional filter. For every pack sold -- in addition to the 5-pack, there's a 250-pack -- Johnny Was will donate a pack to essential workers. These are expected to ship in three to four weeks. $25 for 5 at Johnny Was

